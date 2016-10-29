DIY spooky yet sweet Halloween treats

In October, there are many easy yet creative Halloween treats that college students could make in their dorm, house or apartment kitchen.

Warning: They all have the ability to cure severe boredom and a daily craving for a snack, two things that almost every typical college student feels on an average day.

1. Googly Ghosties



With Halloween just a few weeks away, these three ingredient ghostly treats are the perfect way to take a cookie from average to appetizing. All one needs is pumpkin spice Milano’s, vanilla icing and miniature M&M’s.



Begin preparing the ghosts by unwrapping and laying the pumpkin spice Milano cookies out on a baking sheet. Next, heat the vanilla icing in a microwave for approximately 30 seconds, or until it is melted.



With caution to the warm temperature of the melted icing, carefully dip the Milano cookies into the icing and lay them out on a baking sheet. Finally, place two miniature chocolate M&M’s on each icing covered cookie as eyes. Finish by placing the baking tin in a refrigerator or freezer for about 20 to 30 minutes. Wait until the icing hardens, then enjoy!

2. Creepy Crawler Cookies



Nobody likes seeing a spider crawling on their dorm floor or wall, but they somehow become appealing when made out of chocolate chip cookies, miniature Reese’s cups and and chocolate syrup.



In order to make this adorable snack, first bake average chocolate chip cookies out of any type of cookie dough. Once the cookies are made, top them with miniature Reese’s peanut butter cups as the body of the spider. Then, give the spider a little personality with edible googly eyes and chocolate syrup drizzled on the cookie as legs. Let the spiders sit for a few minutes and then eat them right up.



“This is my go-to fall treat this year because it is a very simple recipe that anyone of all ages could cook,” sophomore political science major and cooking club president Hayley Clark said. “It is festive for the season, and there is also not a whole lot of clean up involved which is great for those who love cooking but lose motivation for the clean up.”





3. Chocolate Bat Bites



One last delicious and cute fall snack that is extremely simple for a college student to make right in their dorm calls for Reese’s peanut butter cups, Oreo cookies and cream cheese frosting. First, unwrap Reese’s peanut butter cups and place them on a tray or large plate for the bodies of the bat’s. Next, separate Oreo cookies so that there is only a stack of cookies without cream on them. Then, carefully slice or break each cookie down the middle for the bat wings.

Dip the tip of each half of the sliced Oreo cookie into cream cheese frosting and place each half on either side of the Reese’s peanut butter cup. Now the bat has wings! Finish by dipping edible googly eyes into cream cheese frosting and placing them on the top of the Reese’s peanut butter cup. Luckily, these treats do not have to sit out. They can be eaten immediately, before the bats get the chance to fly away out of the cave that is a college dorm room.



“Baking Halloween treats every year is definitely a tradition for myself,” Clark said. “I enjoy changing up recipes though.”



“I love all of these recipes because they are all delicious, require few ingredients, but still fit the spirit of Halloween,” sophomore psychology major Annie Gorski said. “I would easily recommend any of them to other people because they are simple to make and also just a fun activity to do with friends right in your dorm building.”

With these tasty treats, cooking can becomes an art, but it is definitely no science.