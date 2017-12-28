Dj Cutman: Finding himself in video game remixes

Chris Davidson, also known as Dj Cutman, finds himself doing what he loves as his full-time job. He has been a success since he created Dj Cutman in 2010. Chris has created a name for himself in the video game world by creating remixes from the classic video games that his audience play on a daily basis.

Dj Cutman has his own weekly online show that airs Wednesday nights on Twitch.tv/djcutman called “This Week in Chiptune.” His over 8,000 online followers are always eager to see what he has in store for them each week.

After his previous job ended Chris has successfully been able to make his monthly rent with his online show as well as performing live and creating his own record label, GameChops. He loves that he is able to share with the world the kind of music that he enjoys and that he creates each week. He encourages everyone to pursue their passion in music by laying down just a few simple beats to start.