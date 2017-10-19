Do not be afraid to pursue your dream job

Consider this: would you rather have a horrible job but be able to retire comfortably in ten years or have your dream job but have to work until the day you die? It’s not an everyday question, but it’s definitely one that makes me think.

From my perspective, I would rather have my dream job and work that dream job until the day I die.

My dream jobs are to be a movie director, a DJ, a music producer or a comedian. In other words, I would want to become famous.

All of these jobs take a lot of work and a lot of time to accomplish, especially if I want to be a movie director.

A movie director sounds like a pretty cool job.

Here are a few pros when being a movie director:

You get to work with celebrities who you’ve always wanted to see throughout your whole life.

You get to have fun and interact with celebrities or actors in the early beginnings of their careers.

You get to be the boss of the set.

You get to make up your own schedule.

Income is potentially unlimited.

You get to create a name for yourself in the film industry.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t problems when it comes to being a movie director. Here are a few cons I’ve considered about being a movie director:

You have to make all of the decisions and wear multiple hats.

You are responsible and accountable for every success and failure during the project.

You might feel isolated and cut off from the normal world.

You have no technical assistant’s or support unless you pay for them.

Your colleagues can say bad things about you that can be false.

You must be disciplined enough to work autonomously.

Being a DJ can also be a fun and stressful job. Here are some benefits of being a DJ:

You get to share your own music and meet new people all around the world who can connect with your music.

Instead of getting paid to sit in an office all day, you get paid to party and have fun.

People will admire you.

DJs have no dress code. You’d get to work in clothes you feel comfortable in.

Here are a few downsides when it comes to being a DJ:

It causes harm to your health. You can honestly damage your eyes in multiple ways and being a DJ can cause difficulty focusing, blurred vision, itchy eyes and headaches.

While you get to choose the music, there will also be times when people will be badgering you to play the sounds of another played-out pop star.

You might try too hard. This is inevitable in every career. It doesn’t matter if you play sports or if you’re in the chess club, everyone tries to be the best. When you’re a beginner DJ, you tend to try too hard to make everyone happy.

Because of the joy you bring others, there will be people who wish they could do your job.

Being a music producer is, in my opinion, one of the best things anyone can do. You’re just in your room jamming to your own tunes, being happy with what you created through the speakers or headphones. Nothing can go wrong, right? The correct answer is: yes and no. Here are some of the advantages when it comes to being a music producer:

It demands a high level of passion for music.

It provides creative opportunities in relation to music.

It offers early access to new music.

Here are some drawbacks when it comes to being a music producer:

You have to work hard all day, everyday.

It consists of high-intensity and high-energy work.

It requires constant following of popular trends in society, with only very little down time.

The last job that I would like to succeed in is being a comedian. Here are some of the pros when it comes to being a comedian:

You get to make people laugh.

You have creative freedom.

You can sleep in every morning and work late.

Here are some of the cons when it comes to being a comedian:

You have to memorize every single story you choose when you are up on stage.

You’re on the road almost every single day, especially on weekends.

You don’t get paid well instantly.

Ultimately, every job will have some drawbacks. This is one of the reasons why I would rather have my dream job.

People can try to humiliate you. People can try to end your career. But at the end of the day, you’re accomplishing your dream and that is the greatest thing anyone can do, regardless of the downsides.

It shows everyone, including yourself, that you didn’t give up. It shows that you really want to do what you want to do in life.