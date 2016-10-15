Does size matter?

Think back to when you were a high school senior exploring different colleges. What qualities were you looking for? As a prospective student, one of the most important qualities I looked at was class size. Cabrini University’s average class size is 16 students. Cabrini students value the size of their school and the experience that follows. Having a smaller class size can benefit students education and their future. There are numerous benefits to going to a small school.

Cabrini’s smaller class size is one of the reasons I chose to come here. Learning in a class of 200 or so students can be hard to follow along with. I feel that with a smaller class size I get a more individualized learning experience. With a class of about 20 students, I was able to get to know the rest of my classmates and make friends. That way, we are all able to help each other and support each other whenever one of us is having difficulties. By being close with professors, I have been able to get help I needed when I am struggling in class.

“I love Cabrini’s class size. It is important especially for science since professors can get to know you and write recommendation letters,” Sophomore Biology major Brenda Cabrera, said.

When speaking with other students, many mentioned that it was important for them to get to know their professors. In smaller class sizes the professors are able to remember the names of all of their students instead of being just an I.D. number. The time will come when we all will have to apply for internships and jobs; if your professor knows who you are then they can write stunning recommendation letters for you.

“I didn’t see much of a class size difference between Cabrini and my old schools.” Kyisha Bright said. She first started school at Central Penn, then transferred to Albright College, and finally coming to Cabrini for her first year fall of 2015. “They had about 15 students max, maybe 20. I prefer smaller schools.”

A lot of schools in the surrounding areas have a similar classroom size compared to Cabrini University. Neumann University has a 14:1 student to teacher ratio. Meanwhile, our neighbors at Eastern University have a 10:1 student teacher ratio. In Philadelphia, Temple University has student to teacher ratio of 14:1. However, schools like Temple have tens of thousands of students. It would be nearly impossible for a professor at a large school to remember all their students names the way professors at a small school like Cabrini do.