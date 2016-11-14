Does your vote matter in this 2016 presidential election?

https://pixabay.com/en/photos/election/

Nov. 8, 2016, a date that is considered by many to be one of the most historical and meaningful dates in our lifetime. For many people, this will be the first time voting in a presidential election, which can be simultaneously exciting yet nerve wracking. It is thrilling to feel the independence of using one’s voice to make a difference in the country we live in, but people often do not know where their vote is going, or if it really matters. Where do votes go and how are votes counted from each state? It’s not uncommon

Where do votes go and how are votes counted from each state? It is not uncommon to hear students say "one vote won't make a difference, so why should I vote?" It is a common misconception that many people have that their vote "doesn't really matter." There are many circumstances that go into the presidential election, how votes are counted, and the important fact that EVERY vote matters.

The Electoral College is a group of 435 representatives, 100 Senators and 3 electors given to the District of Columbia. An article written in the Huffington Post explains that the candidate that gets the majority of votes in each state, besides Nebraska and Maine, receives the electoral votes for that state.

“In Nebraska and Maine, electoral votes are assigned by proportional representation, meaning that the top vote-getter in those states wins two electoral votes (for the two Senators) while the remaining electoral votes are allocated congressional district by congressional district.” In order for a presidential candidate to win the Presidency, they must receive a majority of electoral votes (270 to be exact). Usually, these electors are nominated at state conventions to become a part of the Electoral College.The Electoral College is sometimes argued to be unfair, but in reality, it ensures the rights of smaller states and represents the American federalist democracy.

Students among college campus have different opinions when it comes to voting, especially with this current election. Around Cabrini University’s campus, some students were adamant about voting, while others felt that their vote didn’t matter very much.

“I won’t be voting because I don’t feel like my vote will really make a difference in this election,” senior Bobby Quici said about the 2016 election, “I’m not someone who knows a lot about the election or either candidate, so why should I make such an important decision when I don’t know much about it?”

While Quici feels that his vote will not make a difference, sophomore Nick McLaughin is proud to use his voice to represent this country and feels that his vote matters. “I am a proud citizen of this country, and I feel that I should exercise my constitutional rights and vote for who I want to see leading our country,” Mclaughlin said. “I feel that every vote matters, and that is why I will be voting in the 2016 election as a proud member of the United States of America.”

Hedtke felt strong about exercising your right to vote. “If you don’t vote, your voice cannot be heard, you can’t hold leaders accountable for their actions if you do not vote. To me, it’s not only a privilege to vote, but a civic duty. It’s the one way that your voice is registered within the democracy.”