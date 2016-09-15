Don’t Breathe Movie Review *Spoilers*

“Don’t Breathe” is a thriller/horror movie that kept everyone, including myself at the end of their seats.

This movie came together with the directing of Fede Alvarez. Alvarez chose to have a special twist with this horror film.

It takes place in Detroit where a group of friends plan to rob a blind Veteran’s house, assuming it would be a quick way to make some money so they can move to California. Sadly were they mistaken. The Veteran wakes up and was able to hear one of the robbers. From there, the story takes an automatic elevation of intensity where the blind veteran kills one of the three robbers and leaves the two all night trying to find their way out of the house.

Prior to watching this movie, I had the chance to speak to some of the people who bought a ticket to experience this left field twisted film. When I asked some of the people on a scale of 1 to 10, how excited were they to watch the movie, the range was about a 7 on the meter. The audience also felt before watching this movie will be better than Paranormal Activity and they all said they do not think “Don’t Breathe” will be better.

It is safe to say that this movie is like no other horror movie you have ever watched. You could have predicted almost every scene but everyone would still jump from their seat.

The only issue I have with this movie is that the previews gave away too much of the general idea of the movie, which can really ruin the movie for someone.

If you read this movie review prior to watching this movie, I recommend not watching the previews. After I was done the movie, I made a twitter poll to see exactly how people felt about it. After two days of putting this Twitter poll up, the results were not that shocking. 74% of the people were satisfied with the movie.

If you would like to watch a horror movie that is not like any average scary movie, give “Don’t Breathe” a watch.