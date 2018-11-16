Don’t let the flu get you

It that time of year again, when you walk around campus and everyone is sick. Sometimes this sickness lasts a few day and sometimes it can kill a person. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last season more than 80,000 people died in the U.S. from the flu.

“Health services is open to all students, full-time or part-time and all faculty. We are open Monday thru Friday 8:30-4pm and we do not close for lunch,” Cabrini University’s nurse Sue Fitzgerald said.

Health services is located in Founder’s Hall room 98 by the cafeteria.

How does the flu spread?

Tiny droplets made from a cough, sneeze or talking to people who are infected can spread the virus to you. These droplets can land in your mouth up to six feet away. Places like schools and airports increase the transmission and puts you at a higher risk of getting the flu. Students living in dorms need to be aware and know how to prevent getting sick this season.

Just by touching surface or a door handle, you can attract the flu. Gym equipment is also a big flu spreader due to unclean equipment and not wiping it down after using. People on average touch their face 23 times per hour. Touching a door that is infected then touching your face easily spreads the virus to you.

It may sound pretty obvious, but washing your hands is very important. Do you wash your hands after using the bathroom? What about after using the computer keyboards in libraries at school? The two most effective ways for hand washing is lathering soap in our hands then rinsing with water. The makeup of the soap helps remove microorganism from your hands. The second way is to use antibacterial such as hand sanitizer. This is always a good way to prevent germs but sometimes the resistant still remain on your hands.