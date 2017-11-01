Dove’s ad campaign suggests pattern of racism

On Oct. 6, 2017 Dove released a now-retracted three-second Gif on to Facebook advertising its body wash that many people have deemed racist

The Facebook ad included three women who took off their shirts and transformed into the next woman; however, one particular transition set social media into a frenzy. In the group of women, there was a woman of African descent who removed her shirt to reveal a white woman.

The ad brought to fruition the stereotype that African Americans are “dirty” and when they are cleansed they become white. Although this short commercial could be deemed as racist, there is a video that has been removed by Dove that goes along with Gif.

Emely Gutierrez, Cabrini senior and psychology major said, “I think that it does not come off as trying to show that all women can use this. It almost comes off as you are trying to wash away your skin tone. This is what I got from just watching the Gif.”

In the complete video, there is a clearer depiction of the message Dove claims it was trying to convey.

Dove has since apologized and removed the video and the Gif from its website.

Dove said, “The short video was intended to convey that Dove body wash is for and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong.”

Across social media, the Gif is still causing conversation among different demographics.

Mignon Toppino, religious studies major and Cabrini sophomore said, “I think that they are trying to say that this product is for all races and no matter what color you are, it will work for your skin.”

This Facebook gif is not Dove’s first commercial that caused a conversation about whether or not the company is promoting a culturally insensitive message.

According to the New York Times, Dove was criticized in 2011 for another ad, in which three stood in front of before and after images. In this ad, the women were arranged by skin tone with the women with lighter skin closest to the after image.

The African American woman was placed near the cracked skin while the after sign was behind a white woman, showing smooth skin.

Asha Jackson, Cabrini sophomore said, “I feel like we are getting worse with things like this. As a black woman, I do not appreciate the message this is sending.”