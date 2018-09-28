Dr. Joseph J. Romano: A beloved professor, inspiring mentor and now author

Dr. Joseph J. Romano’s started at Cabrini back in 1960. He knew the sisters in charge of the orphanage before the university became a school of higher education because those sisters taught in his town. Dr. Romano would bring them clothes for the orphans and built up a repore with them until they offered him a job.

He stayed at Cabrini because of the freedom the sisters gave him. Dr. Romano has done many things since 1960, including starting the Honors Program.

“I could do what I wanted to do,” Romano said. “If I wanted to start a new lecture series, I could start a new lecture series. It was a very faculty driven school.”

Dr. Romano still teaches two cources at Cabrini. Although he is retired, he continues to return to the classroom to inspire the next generation of great philosophers.

Dr. Romano’s recently-published book, “Reds: The 2 Greatest Generation,” was presented at a Q&A, book reading and signing on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in the Gorevin Gallery in the Holy Spirit Library.

The Q&A was Cabrini’s first ever Passages by Professors, which is the university’s way of appreciating achievements of professors while they are at the university.

Dr. Romano started the journey of publishing his book from a panel that was hosted by the philosophy club. There, he told a story of his friends and him playing baseball. This is now chapter one of his book and the start of his publishing journey.

“Children in the Great Depression and World War Two era also have a story to be told,” Romano said. “I wanted to give a voice to ordinary people who never sought recognition.”

A recurring theme in the book is natural leadership, which is exemplified in his friend Reds. Dr. Romano really stressed the need of natural leadership in the times when the parents were losing their jobs and off to war.

“Responsibility means owning you’re values,” Romano said.

He said that all of the kids of his generation owned their responsibility. Kids would settle their disagreements within in the group. Parents rarely got involved. When they did they, it tended to ruin the fun of being young.

At the reading, past students of Dr. Romano appeared as well as colleagues to show support to their friend and mentor.

Dr. Joe Cimakasky, also of the philosophy and liberal studies department also attended the event.

“Dr. Romano is a mentor. Almost all of our conversations are philosophical debates…but I have never said anything that he hasn’t heard before,” said Cimakasky.

One of the audience members of similar age said that he had a relatable upbringing. He said that listening to Dr. Romano read a passage from the book brought back fond memories. His vocal reflection caused most of the crowd to engage in on what was to become a group recollection of previous times.

“I had a lot of fun doing this,” Dr. Romano said to finish the formal event.