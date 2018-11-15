Dr Shirley Dixon: the first doctorate graduate from Cabrini

On May 20, Shirley Walker Dixon became the first student at Cabrini University to graduate with a doctoral degree. Her degree is in Educational Leadership. This is her third degree from Cabrini’s education department.

“I feel honored to be the first alumna to graduate with all three degrees from Cabrini College and University,” Dixon said.

Since 1980, Dixon has been contributing to Cabrini’s educational program. She started as an undergraduate student, young and ambitious. She graduated first in 1984 and then again in 1989 with her second degree in education.

In 1990, Dixon became the first African American to join the Board of Trustees at Cabrini.

By 1992, she became a faculty member, accepting a position as an adjunct professor for the education department. Four years later and she accepted a full-time position Coordinator of Diversity Initiatives here at Cabrini.

From 2007 to 2014, Dixon taught as an assistant education professor. She played a great role in the education department here at Cabrini.

“[I started and stayed at Cabrini] because I am committed to the core values that Cabrini is committed to,” Dixon said.

Outside of Cabrini, Dixon has served her communities graciously. She taught fifth grade and eventually became principal at Girard College Elementary School, being the first African American to do so. Dixon has also taught in rural Ghana and was a principal for an all-girls school in Africa, as well.

“As an educational leader for the past 35 years, I have been dedicated to the enterprise of investigating and creating classroom interventions that build the core principles of responsive cultural pedagogy,” Dixon said.

“She lives education of the heart”

Dixon’s colleagues agree that she is a great member of the Cabrini community, especially the education department.

Dr Amy Gratch Hoyle, Chair of Educational Policy and Leadership Department and Assistant professor of education, said from the moment she arrived, Dixon made her feel welcomed.

“Shirley shared wisdom about the needs of our students and also took the time to ask about me and my family,” Hoyle said.

Hoyle says Dixon is always optimistic, looks on the bright side and remains positive no matter the situation, which shapes her dedication.

“She lives education of the heart as she is the consummate educator and her practice is rooted in building relationships with students and colleagues. She lives the mission in her dedication to social justice. Not only does she work for social justice as a board member but she does so through her research and scholarship,” Hoyle said.

The Dean of the School of Education, Dr. Beverly Bryde, has known Dixon since 1990, from a student to fellow faculty.

“As a teacher, Dr. Dixon was demanding and kind. She cared about her students but would push them to grow. As a colleague, Shirley spoke her mind and listened with her heart,” Bryde said.

In June of 2018, The Inaugural Shirley Dixon Celebration of Urban Education Symposium, held by The Center for Urban Education, Equity, and Improvement (CUEEI), took place on campus with about 200 students, trustees, faculty, staff and family. At this event, Cabrini President Donald B. Taylor praised Dixon.

“You had a vision and then you built momentum behind that. You’re making a real difference in the lives of children every single day,” Taylor said. “I can think of no more noble calling than that.”