Dressing with purpose: A blackout on Golden Globe red carpet

Attendees of recent awards shows, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, wore black to make a unified statement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, attendees dressed with purpose. In an industry-wide accord, guests wore black. The color symbolized a stance: solidarity to those who have been affected by sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Since the allegations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, women have been speaking out against their experiences of sexual harassment.

Tommie Wilkins is the violence against women on campus grant coordinator at Cabrini University.

“Sexual harassment can be unwanted touching, remarks, gestures from someone,” Wilkins said. “It is unwanted attention, whether it be physical, mental or psychological.”

Fashion is significant factor of any award shows. Celebrities showcase the best ensembles by the most notorious designers across the world. After many Hollywood events, “best/worst” dressed lists flood the internet, while critics express their opinions of the outfits worn by A-list actors and actresses alike.

Lucy Travers, sophomore biology major, is an annual watcher of the Golden Globe Awards and enjoys watching the red carpet to observe the elegant styles of the night. This year, she observed fashion-forward outfits that made a political statement.

“I really loved Mandy Moore’s halterneck dress,” Travers said. “She wore a black dress with a red band around the waist. I think it was a nice, bright tough to the all black gown.”

Distinguished designers from around the world created exceptional pieces. Women’s fashion designer Christian Siriano tweeted his support for the cause, while creating a black dress for “Will and Grace” star, Debra Messing.

The tweet read: “I am proud to work with so many talented and determined women who are responsible for so much of our successes.”

Some individuals are glad celebrities are taking a stance on sexual assault because their fame allows them to bring attention to important topics.

Sophomore elementary education major Marlena Prisco said, “I believe that when celebrities start a conversation on a tough topic, it becomes more perceived by society.”

The #MeToo campaign gave victims of sexual harassment a social platform to express their stories and experiences. The hashtag flooded social media platforms, creating an online presence for a movement created over 10 years ago.

In 2006, Tarana Burke created the campaign along with Just Be Inc., a non-profit organization that helps survivors of sexual violence. In a United States-wide survey conducted by Stop Street Harassment, 65 percent of the women surveyed have been sexually harassed, verbally and physically.

“Most survivors of sexual harassment don’t say anything because they are conditioned to think it’s not a big deal,” Wilkins said. “It would be hard to find concrete numbers as to how many people have been effected because it often goes unreported.”

Time’s Up is a new organization, created and developed by over 300 women, to end sexual harassment in the workplace. According to a study conducted by Time’s Up, one in three women between the ages of 18 and 34 have been sexually harassed at a job. Many of the women who had a hand in creating this coalition were attendants of the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

“I think this movement is a step in the right direction, especially with the current news of actresses and the USA gymnastics team addressing their experiences,” Travers said. “I hope this gives people motivation to find their voice and speak up about their own experiences to spread awareness.”