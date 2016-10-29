Drugstore vs. high end makeup

In the beauty world, there are two different kinds of makeup girls can buy, either drugstore or high-end makeup. Some people buy drugstore because of the cheap price and others buy high end for the quality. In reality, a lot of drugstore makeup can be compared to high-end makeup. Some high-end makeup is actually not even worth the splurging price.

The newest trend on YouTube has been finding cheap dupes for high-end makeup. Essentially, YouTuber’s will do half of their face with high-end makeup and the other with cheap dupes that do the same exact thing. The newest kind of makeup has actually been a mixture of high-end cheap makeup. Companies like Color Pop and Morphe, which are online, sell affordable good quality makeup.

Ulta is known for having one side be high-end makeup and the other be drugstore makeup. The store always offers a $3.50 off coupon off of $15.00 or more. Sephora is strictly a high-end makeup and beauty store that does offer great perks with the Sephora card when points are build up.

Self-taught makeup artist and Cabrini Sophomore, Otter Fountaine, said that she loves both high-end makeup and drugstore. Fountaine loves both Ulta and Sephora and actually works at Ulta. Fountaine said that it all depends on the pigment and quality of the makeup that makes it good makeup.

“It all depends on how you put it on your face too,” Fountaine said.

The applicator people use can really make or break how their makeup applies. The best applicator to use when applying makeup is a beauty sponge. Beauty Blender is a beauty sponge that flawlessly blends out foundation and concealer with its patented technology. Real Techniques also has two beauty sponges that are great and more affordable.

Fountaine also loves the brand Morphe. She currently has three eyeshadows palettes from the brand and her favorite is the 35P-35 COLOR PLUM palette. While working with Fountaine at the Body Image Coalition fashion show on campus the colors she used in the Morphe palette were pigmented and bendable. This palette works extremely well in showing up on deeper skin tones as well. Morphe is a company that provides high-quality makeup at a fraction of the price high-end makeup sells for. Most of the time the makeup is half off and girls can always find a coupon code online.

“It all depends on the brand and makeup when it comes to quality,” Danielle Jackson said.

Jackson loves both Color pop hippie sticks and MAC lipsticks. Her favorite lipstick by MAC is Ruby Woo.

Drugstore makeup, why do people love it?

“It’s cheap,” Diamond Ferrell said.

Throughout the past few years, drugstore makeup has actually been raising its prices. The quality of the makeup is getting more and the variety has expanded as well. Thanks for Loreal girls can now buy setting sprays at the drugstore. Neutrogena is known for its great quality ‘clean’ makeup. Cali-Ani can confirm that Neutrogena is a great makeup brand.

“It is better for the face,” Cali-Ani said.

Not only does she love the foundation but the face washes as well.

Overall, it all depends on how well the quality of the makeup is. Girls can find amazing products from the drug store at a great price or great products at Ulta or Sephora that will last forever. People can find gems at both high-end makeup stores and at the drugstore. At the end of the day, the makeup washes of,f so know that everyone is beautiful and makeup does not define who a person is.