Eagles fans celebrated at victory parade with little vandalism

After the historic Super Bowl win, fans in the city of Philadelphia showed their excitement in many different ways. For some, it meant wearing green and chanting; for others, it meant vandalism.

People climbed up poles, hung off of traffic lights and stood on top of awnings, some falling through during the process.

Despite the rowdy behavior days before, vandalism was not an issue at the parade.

Many fans still climbed things. Groups of fans were seen on top of garbage trucks, ice cream trucks, monuments and poles; however, no damage was spotted.

“I think that we all want to be there for the same reason. We’re all so excited that they won,” high school senior Victoria Rossi said. “I think people just get way out of hand. It’s devastating because obviously, it makes everyone look bad. The majority of the fans there are good [and there] to have fun [and] cheer on what the Eagles accomplished.”

Rossi and some of her friends and family were at the parade. That included her cousin, identified as Julianna.

“I just think it was sad because a lot of people look at that as blaming everyone else, as blaming us as a whole. That’s not how it is; everyone’s different,” Julianna said. “The fans are all different. You’ve got those people who do that stuff and then the fans who are honestly true and just want to go and celebrate the actual win.”

It is estimated that there were at least 2 million fans at the parade. Many fans were excited, cheering as they watched a replay of the Super Bowl. They were frequently singing the fight song and cheering at different moments throughout the day.

“I didn’t see vandalism necessarily; kids were definitely jumping on top of trash trucks and statues. That was the worst, it’s not respectful. You want to just see the parade,” Rossi said.

“Nothing that was actually harming or destroying any of the property,” Julianna added.

“I think today was better because the parade was during the day. Nobody was really drinking that early in the morning,” Rossi said. She added that on Sunday night, “They had all Super Bowl night to drink and get drunk. They continue to go out and get even more drunk and then vandalize. Because the parade was so early in the morning and it was daylight out, I don’t think people got as drunk.”