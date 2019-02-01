East Residence WiFi outage restored

WiFi on a college campus is a top priority for students at any college in the current digital age. It needs to be on, strong and at the ready for classes, homework, streaming websites and everything in between.

That is why on Sunday, Jan. 20, residents in East Residence Hall on Cabrini University’s campus grew more and more concerned as the day unfolded and there was no WiFi. Students found other ways to do homework on Sunday like going to the Holy Spirit Library, doing written homework, watching TV using phone data or doing something that did not require WiFi.

That afternoon an email was sent to the Information Technology (IT) Department after Resident Assistants began to question why it had not come back and why it was down. The IT Department was to send someone out to check on the wiring on Monday. Other students in East Residence Hall called the Information Technology Department and were told it would be up on Tuesday, but were not given a time as to when it would be back.

“It sucks. You can’t play games, you can’t do homework, you can’t do [anything],” Carman Jones, sophomore business administration major, said.

Only East Residence Hall had a WiFi issue as it is a possibility of being damaged with the winter storm. The contractors, facilities and the Information Technology Department rewired the WiFi for East Residence Hall due to the location being right next to the construction for the new parking structure that Cabrini University is building for those who have a car on campus.

“I feel like I am going to get in trouble for going over my data,” Davita Rosa, sophomore English major, said. “And I’m trying to not miss deadlines and fail classes.”

Having to walk to another building in the freezing weather, whether it be an academic building or another residence hall to do homework is not the solution some residents would want to be doing. Residents were also in a bind on Monday, as most academic buildings and the Holy Spirit Library were closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Tuesday, Jan. 22nd during the afternoon hours, it was discovered that there was either a frozen wire or missing jugular part for the wiring of the Wifi for East Residence Hall and was fixed. Connection was restored to dorm, allowing its 187 residents to have internet access once again.