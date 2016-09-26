ECG students head to the woods to learn what it is like to be a refugee

The world today is very complicated. We aren’t always shown everything that happens. In today’s society people are only shown the fighting going on between different countries but are never shown what happens to the families or those who aren’t fighting.

Cabrini University has classes known as Engagement for the Common Good (ECG). All of these ECG classes have something to do with what going on in the world and how students can make a difference.With two of the ECG classes on Cabrini’s campus, Dr. Jerry Zurek teaches his students about the Syrian refugees and the struggles that they are going through.

A freshmen, Michelle Guerin, from Dr. Zurek’s ECG 100 class, took a lot from this activity.

“‘Refugee’ was not a word I was totally familiar with. I have learned about refugees before in previous classes. However, doing this activity really made me realize that I was not prepared at all,” she said. “My family often goes camping for a week once in a while and even with background knowledge of packing then, I packed not enough for even an hour to survive. After coming out of the woods, I really felt bad for children that had to walk for miles upon miles not knowing when they can rest. I also felt selfish that I am able to live in this country safely and attend college when kids are out there with their life on the line.”

Another one of Dr. Zurek’s students had a different mindset about everything after finishing this activity.

Angelica Pipitone said, “I learned from this activity just how difficult it would be for me to survive, let alone a refugee who hasn’t been able to pack their things ahead of time like I have. I also learned that the entire journey for refugees is difficult, that they could be ambushed at any moment and that even if they arrive safely to their destination, they will not know the language and will not always be accepted. All in all, I have such a respect for refugees who have done what they can for themselves and their families and everything they have to endure in the process.”

Families everyday flee their homes for safety while others stay behind and fight for their lives. Children are constantly leaving for safety.

PBS, frontline did a big story on this which goes into depth with real Syrian citizens.

Many people do not know what is really going on and the fact that Cabrini’s students get to go out and learn what it is like not only helps them but in the end will help as we try to figure out ways to help those who really need it in the end to have a safe life not for only them but for their children.