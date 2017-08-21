Eclipse goggles may not be as protective as they’re advertised

A solar eclipse will be appearing visibly on August 21, 2017 across the United States. Many people look forward to the eclipse with anticipation and excitement, while others acknowledge the potential dangers that it may possess.

Looking directly at the sun during the few lasting minutes of a solar eclipse is dangerous and will leave the viewer blind. The only recommended method of looking at a solar eclipse in through special-purpose solar filters, as recommended by NASA.

While many people are investing in said solar filters, they are also advised to look into how authentic the glasses actually are. Several glasses that were bought cheap off of sites like Amazon and eBay have been recalled because they don’t meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard that is required for all eclipse glasses.

In an interview with Richard Fienberg, a spokesman for the American Astronomical Society, he said, “The market has been overrun with counterfeits and fakes and many of them were being sold on Amazon. If you don’t have proper glasses, the infrared radiation can literally cook your retina.”

The recalls stem from a group of third party sellers, simply wanting to make a quick buck by selling non-authentic glasses.

“It’s a simple motivation: greed,” Fienberg said. “Greed combined with a total lack of concern for public safety.”

Though many of these filters have been recalled, there still are concerns regarding those who are unaware of the hazardous repercussions of looking at the eclipse.

Laura Wiseley, a mother of two, fears for children and adults alike during the total eclipse and assures that she warned her son and daughter several times about the dilemma.

“If you don’t have goggles, I think your next safest option is to simply avoid looking at the sun during the eclipse,” Wiseley said. “That might mean keeping your kids inside until it’s over; luckily, it sounds like the whole thing should only last a couple of hours.”

Wiseley plans to watch the eclipse with her children online or on television to avoid their desires to see it in person.

“Since I wasn’t able to get any glasses, I’ve told my own children to stay inside during the eclipse, and to avoid looking directly at the sun,” Wiseley said. “We’re planning to watch the NASA livestream and coverage on TV instead.”

You can purchase government approved filters through a list of reputable vendors or verify if your glasses are safe to use here.