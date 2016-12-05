Elect Your Teammate (They’re better than our option)

The seriousness (or lack thereof) of our Presidential Candidates this year had ordinary people wondering how they or their friends would be as president. With playoffs and championships over, our athletes were in a stiff competition of their own. Loquitr decided to ask athletes which of their teammates would they nominate for president.

Jack Sanders, a sophomore education major, plays roller hockey for the college and according to him, Devon Sharp should be our next president. “She’s one of the leaders on the team and we all rally around her.” Christian Ridenhour said he would nominate Alijah Broadnay because “he can take control of the team very easily.”

The girls of Cabrini Athletics were also very excited about election season and were very eager to nominate their teammates. Emily Smull of the softball team would nominate Amber Dietrich because “she’s the best leader on our team as well as the most personable. She also makes the best decisions.”

So of your friends, who would you nominate? Which of your Cabrini friends would’ve make a better president than Trump or Hillary? Cast your vote by tweeting your friend’s name with the hashtag #BriniBallot and tell us!