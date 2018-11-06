Exercise your right to vote in the Midterm Elections

Doesn’t it always feel like politicians are asking for your vote? You see them in television commercials, on advertisements, public transportation and social media. There are volunteers knocking on your door and showing up on college campuses to register you to vote.

It can be annoying, but it is very important. It is a fundamental right in the United States of America, but not every country has that right. Voting is the easiest way to make your voice heard and to make a difference.

“It’s important to vote because voting equals voice,” Nia Alverez, senior writing and philosophy major, said. “[A quote I think of is] ‘what is a sea but a few small drops.’ Meaning voting has such an impact on the masses.”

Even though voting is the easiest way to participate in the United States government, it is not something everyone does. In the last presidential election, PBS reported that only 58 percent of all eligible voters participated.

Voter turnout was even lower in the past few midterm elections. In 2014, only 40 percent of eligible voters went to the polls, as shown in research from the PEW Research Center.

But, that is changing. In the Democratic primary elections that have taken place throughout the country in 2018, 31 states have showed a significant increase in voting. Republican primaries have also increased by two million votes.

“Participation is essential for democracy. It’s how we hold our officials accountable and responsible,” Dr. James Hedtke, history and political science professor, said. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain.”

If the turnout rate continues to increase or remains at the current level as November inches closer, then there will be significant change coming to local, state and federal governments.

It is important to vote in every election because it keeps politicians honest and in check. If a politician does not follow what their constituents want or believe, then the politician will more than likely be voted out of office.

Voting is what keeps our democracy alive and allows for a government that the United States promises: a government for the people and by the people. It was a right that was fought for in the American Revolution, and again in Women’s Suffrage and in the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Democracy is the base of our society.” Bianca Huertas, sophomore biology with health science major, said. “Being part of that makes it so important for those that have the ability. “