Explore outside of your comfort zone: perfectionism among young people

When we think of perfectionism, we might think about it in a positive way. We think that it makes someone aim to be the best they can be or never expect anything less than what they imagined. Well, perfectionism is not as good for someone’s mental health as we would think.

Ever since coming to college, I have noticed that I would always set standards for myself that were too high. I was intimidated by how high I set them and was not motivated by them like some of my peers were. Perfectionism drives me to set standards too high for me to accomplish.

When looking at the projects or assignments I had to do for the day, I would be intimidated by them. I would not be motivated like I was hoping I would be. It would just make me feel like I couldn’t keep up with everything I had to do.

It was like I was drowning.

Many times, I avoid tasks that I think I will fail. I never noticed that this was a part of being a perfectionist.

When I avoid doing the things I should be doing, I get anxious and then, in turn, become intimidated by the responsibilities I should be doing.

I just thought I had a terrible problem with procrastination, but it was just me not wanting to follow through because I thought I could not do it perfectly.

According to Good Therapy, there are generally two types of perfectionism. There is personal standard perfectionism that gives the person motivation to accomplish their goals. On the other hand, there is self-critical perfectionism, which is when someone sets goals for themselves but is intimidated by them instead of motivated. The one that has the most mental health issues tied to it is self-critical perfectionism.

More now than ever, young people are reporting the highest levels of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Social media causes an increase of perfectionism amongst young people.

We scroll through our Instagram feed looking at everyone’s pictures and seeing how perfect their lives supposedly are. People share the goods things happening to them and that gives others the illusion that they are perfect when in reality, everyone has their own struggles that they are not willing to share.

Growing up with these social media platforms, it made it easy to look at our peers or celebrities and want what they have. Looking into someone’s seemingly perfect life can make you wonder what you are doing wrong. It messes with how you view yourself and effects your mental health.

Perfectionism has been rapidly growing among young people and it is affecting them negatively. It can cause depression, anxiety, eating disorders and more, all which can stop us from going outside of our comfort zones because we are scared to fail.

Maybe instead of trying to be perfect, we can try and explore our options more. How will we know that we are going to fail unless we try? Being scared to fail does not give us the chance to succeed.

“Twenty years from now ,you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did. So, throw off the bowlines, sail away from the safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” -Mark Twain