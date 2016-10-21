Fall right into the season of hayrides, pumpkin picking and more

Fall has arrived and there are so many different things to do, but where to go first?

Here are 5 attractions:

LinVilla Orchards: 137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063

LinVilla Orchards is one of the most popular places to go around the Fall season. It is the perfect place to catch that Fall selfie, if students want a rustic background and the perfect pumpkin to hold. When students stop on over at LinVilla they can grab a yummy apple cider doughnut and apple cider slushie to fall right into the autumn spirit. ‘Til 8:00 a.m. to about 6:00 p.m. you can pick your own apples right off of the tree. For all those that really love the outdoors they can go fishing on Orchard Lake from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There are three different hay rides that LinVilla offers: Harvest *Daytime* Hayrides, Autumn Moon Hayrides, and Hayrides to the Witch’s’ House. Lastly, Pumpkinland is the most iconic activity to attend at LinVilla. Surrounded by hundreds of pumpkins families gather together and find the perfect pumpkin to bring home and carve.

Highland Orchards: 1000 Marshalton Thorndale Rd, West Chester, PA 19380

Voted Philadelphia’s “Best of Philly” Apple cider doughnuts, HighLand Orchards is the place to go! They sell just about every kind of yummy delight that will surely satisfy your cravings from pies to caramel covered apples. Students get to pick their own apples and pumpkins right from the field and a shuttle will take them there to each farm.

Lancaster

If students have never visited Lancaster before now is the perfect time. Besides the beautiful scenery, fairs, festivals, rides and farms to visit the most popular place is the Shady Maple Smorgasbord. The Smorgasbord is basically a giant buffet with so many different food options to choose from that is Dutch cooking. Across the lot is the Amish market where they can buy Lancaster local groceries and yummy treats. (My personal favorite is the apple bread!) Students can also buy gifts and much more in the gift shop down stairs.

Chair of the English Department, Dr. Filling-Brown is a native to Lancaster and she listed a few places that would be great to visit.“Kitchen Kettle Village is a great spot in Lancaster along Old Philadelphia Pike. It’s a beautiful outdoor shopping area nestled in beautiful farmland. There, you will find farm animals in a petting zoo area and locally-owned shops. The highlight of Kitchen Kettle Village is a Jam Shop that has almost every food product that you can buy in a glass jar — from salsa to pickles to jelly to apple butter. The best part is that you can sample everything in the store before you make a purchase. They also have a bake shop where you can purchase a gingerbread man and decorate with icing. At the holidays, they often have musicians playing carols and other special events. If you visit there, you should also try either Plain and Fancy or Bird-in-Hand restaurant for a hearty Pennsylvania Dutch meal,” Dr. Filling-Brown said.

Photo by: NCReedplayer on Flick

Students can even visit haunted houses!

Eastern State Penitentiary

Day time hours: Stop by and visit to learn about the history of the Penitentiary by taking a tour. Students can choose an audio tour as well. They can make the experience as hands on as they choose and they can visit the critically acclaimed series of artist installations.

Night time haunted house: “Terror Behind the Walls,” is one of the most famous attractions at Eastern State Penitentiary. What once was the most famous and expensive prison, which held Al Capone, has been searched and inspected by a team of paranormals. At night the old prison becomes a haunted house and once you enter you could be taken to anywhere in the prison and even held captive or separated from the people you go in with. “This is terror like you’ve never felt,” their motto said at the end of the preview video on Vimeo.

Bates Motel

If a student is looking for a Haunted Hayride that will surely get them into the halloween spirit Bates Motel is the place to go. The Haunted Hayride has been featured on the Travel channel and has been rated the number one haunted attraction in America by HauntWorld Magazine, USA Today, and other publications. The haunted hayride is 25 minutes long and contains an action packed animation from 3D teleprompters and props. The ride goes through the Arasapha forest and a tall drive thru through an insane asylum.

Another great place to go to is Pennhurst Asylum which is a walk through of a acted out insane asylum. Students will basically go through and watch insane people (actors) being tamed in a creepy setting.

Photo by: Virginia State Parks on Flickr