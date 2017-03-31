Fall vs. spring motivation: Is there a prime time?

Motivation is like sleep.

You know you need it but there just is never enough.

So, when exactly is the most motivation mustered up?

Is it in the fall? Is it in the spring?

Well, here at Cabrini University motivation is something that never runs short!

Fall, Spring—does not matter. 100 percent effort 100 percent of the time.

But, if there has to be one semester that does get a smidgen more motivation, it would probably be the fall.

“I think students care more about their classes in the fall because they find are able to find motivation after having a long summer off. They are determined to stay on top of their work and achieve good grades,” sophomore biology, pre-med major Erin Joyce said.

Let us face it. The tease of summer throughout spring is all too real.

“I think students tend to care a little more in the fall. It’s the beginning of the academic year and everyone wants to start out strong and do well,” junior exercise science and health promotion major Joe Fiore said. “I’m not saying that students don’t care in the spring, I just think that mindsets may be a little different, especially with summer on their mind.”

“In the spring, students realize summer is approaching with the warm weather and it makes it more difficult to concentrate and stay on track in classes,” Joyce said. “Students have two, long breaks to look forward to in the spring semester, whereas in the fall students have a Thanksgiving break and maybe a few random days off. ”

Come on— two spring breaks? That is just asking for the distraction and temptation of fun in the sun.

“I can’t say for sure but I really think there is a lot of enthusiasm in the fall that I don’t see in the spring,” associate director of Cabrini’s Wolfington Center Dr. Raymond Ward said. “Besides, the weather distracts people in the spring.”

Even though the spring is filled with the looming rays of summer, it does hold the ever-daunting finals that keep students from either their vacation or their graduation.

“Even though [the students] have finals each semester, they stress more about the finals that come right before summer and graduation,” assistant professor of education Dr. Susan Pierson said.

“Spring can definitely be distracting. There’s summer and a round of finals keeping you from summer,” Fiore said. “But, I always try to tell myself to finish out the year strong and end on a good note.”