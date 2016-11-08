Students donate blood and save lives

Every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of a blood transfusion. Cabrini members gathered in the Grace Hall Atrium for the first of two blood drives this year to donate blood and save lives.

People are always in need of blood. According to Miller-Keystone blood center, approximately 43,000 units of blood is used every day. Blood transfusions ultimately save about 4.8 million America lives annually.

Blood donations are necessary for the recipients but also beneficial to the donors. Organic Facts reports that donating reduces the risk of hemochromatosis, a health condition that occurs when there is too much iron in the body. Donating decreases the body’s iron levels. This helps to maintain the iron stores in the body. The reduction in iron levels in the body is also linked with low cancer risk. Donating reduces the risk of heart and liver ailments caused by iron overload in the body, as well.

The blood drive was held in Grace Hall on Monday, Oct. 31. The blood drive was hosted by Cabrini University Student Health Services and the American Red Cross.

Healthy students and local citizens above the age of 17 and at least 110 pounds were able to donate blood. Those who did not have the chance to donate this time will have the opportunity to in the spring.

Freshman Casey Davis says the best benefit of donating is knowing she helped someone. Davis donates because the people in her life who need blood donations inspire her to donate for others.

“My friend has sickle cell disease and needs blood transfusions, as well as my mother,” Davis said. “This is my fifth time donating. It’s basically recreational for me.”

Emma von Czoernig, also a freshman, was influenced to donate by Davis. “I’m doing it to help her,” Von Czoernig said.

Whether it was for a personal motivation, as a favor to a friend, or just to get the free snacks, Student Health Services secretary Joanne Mattioni is simply grateful that people are donating.

Mattioni said, “One pint has the potential to help three people— to save three lives.”