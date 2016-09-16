First Week At The New U!

Cabrini University… Sounds just as sweet as hot syrup and butter. So much excitement that comes with the new title! Another chapter which in a way feels like a new book. Nonetheless, does Cabrini feel like a University? How new does the school look with the University change?

We have made some new additions to accommodate the title: The new and improved Dixon Center, new flag, signs, and shuttles; the school’s new appearance is up to par. However, I carried these pondering questions to the CommUNITY BBQ to get some answers.

First I sought out some upperclassmen because they have been here for at least a couple years, So their feedback is more precise and vital. Overall, many of the upperclassman were in agreement that the school has not changed much and still feels like “Cabrini College”, and even some who still are not used to the switch call us a college still, however, the school definitely did a great job at giving us a new look.

Fellow junior and commuter Allie Dilks, pointed out, “The commuters lounge in the Rack is very suitable, and gives us another spot to hang out instead of Jazzman’s.”

Most of my sources were freshmen, which is key since they are new and impressionable. To the freshmen, this school looks amazing. Lattana Sithara, freshman, said

“Woodcrest looks great!” freshman Lattana Sithara said, who witnessed overcoming last year’s unfortunate flood and renovation of new wooden floors and a new lobby set up.

So Cabrini is the same school, just a new look, now how is everyone settling in their first week? For most people it was a smooth syllabus week, very few of my sources dropped and/or added classes, and almost everyone is getting along with their roommate.

When discussing upcoming events, the freshmen seem pretty excited for the annual Phillies game and the involvement fair.

“I can’t wait to see what kinds of events the CAP Board hosts this year,” freshman Maddie Logue said.

CAP Board did a great job putting together some awesome events last year. Everyone else is ready for homecoming weekend!

Another new addition most of the Cabrini crowd is looking forward to is our first ever men’s baseball team. I just so happened to sit down with Jake Dohar, freshman and pitcher for Cabrini baseball. Dohar seemed really psyched for the season to start.

When discussing other clubs, I asked what he is looking forward to the most this season.

“Just going out onto the field and being apart of history,” Dohar said. “I feel some pressure to do good because all of the sports clubs here are so successful; they expect nothing less than greatness from us.”

I learned a lot of information about the new additions the school has implemented. Sophomore Yasmine Louis, said that there is a food truck coming to campus! I just cannot picture food trucks being spread out on such a small campus.

What if we only allow one food truck? Where would the truck’s placement be? On the side of founders? One of the parking spots near Iadarola? Behind the Rack? Ultimately, I think once it is on campus, it will be more popular than all of the eateries we have now.

As far as looks, it is pretty apparent how much Cabrini has changed, taking down all “college” signs and old logos and replacing it with the new university look, and the gym remodel is just the icing on the cake. The new equipment in the Dixon center makes it less aggravating to exercise. I utilize the gym as much as possible now, since the treadmills are equipped with TVs to make to the Cardio exercise bearable.

All of these wonderful resources to accommodate the University should keep up positive energy around campus and lead students to a successful semester.