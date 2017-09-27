Fitness classes offered in Dixon

Cabrini University’s recreational center, the Dixon Center, provides different fitness programs for its members. The classes range from high-intensity training to relaxing yoga classes. The fitness classes can be taken for credits for the students here at Cabrini or can be taken by anyone who is part of the gym.

Linda Shikitino is one of the instructors at the Dixon Center. Shikitino instructs yoga, yogalates, Hatha yoga, pilates, Kundalini yoga, barre and power yoga. Shikitino’s classes and others in the recreational center are welcoming to everyone.

“In my classes, we welcome all levels but there is always room for advancements. We can incorporate hand weights and things like that,” Shikitino said.

The fitness classes can be taken by students or people in the community who are a member of the gym. These classes don’t just benefit the students here, they benefit the community around here as well.

Those involved in classes in the recreational center are like a close-knit community.

Shikitino said, “We have such a close community. We really become a family. I actually have regulars who come back every year and look for my classes on the schedule.” Students or other community members can take Shikitino’s class to relax and focus on themselves.

Lydia Wegner is a senior and has been taking classes in Dixon since she was a junior and took yoga as a credit

“I go to the classes in the recreational center because it helps me calm my mind and prepare for class,” Wegner said. “I will continue taking classes as long as I can. Yes, the classes are relaxing but a lot of hard work, and fun. Not only is it healthy, relaxing, but you get to network with community members as well.”

Lydia benefits from the classes in regards to her physical health and mental health, as well as being able to build connections around the community.

Cabrini University’s recreational center offers many different classes to their students, staff, faculty and community around it. There is a class for almost everyone.

Freshman Jacara Goodmond started taking the classes in the gym to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“The classes help me have a clear mind and feel stress-free. They also keep me at peace,” Goodmond said. She plans to continue taking classes in the gym and encourages others to take a class and see what it is like.