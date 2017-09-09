Freshmen, transfers settle in over orientation weekend

Whether you are an incoming freshman or a transfer upperclassmen, orientation can be stressful and overwhelming for both students. Being an incoming student, not knowing what to expect, not knowing where things are and not knowing anyone on campus can be intimidating. A big part of Cabrini is the orientation that everyone goes through.

As an incoming freshman, imagine not knowing a single person on campus or where anything is. Besides a couple of visits during Open House and Accepted Students Day, freshman are basically brand new to the campus. Events on campus are only a couple of hours, if that, so freshmen basically don’t even spend 24 hours on campus before they move in unless they play a sport or had an overnight stay. They are essentially calling this place their home and have no idea what it is like to live at a college. It can be frightening, coming into a new environment without being used to it.

“I liked it,” Derrick Smith, transfer sophomore and biology major, said of orientation. “I met a decent amount of students in my graduation class.”

As a transfer student, it is a little less hectic of a schedule with the potential same new mindset as a freshman. Being a transfer student, the schedule is more relaxed than the freshman orientation schedule, where there is event after event typically lasting all day long. The schedule for transfers compared to incoming freshman is much simpler and less overwhelming.

“I live off campus in Jefferson Hall on Valley Forge’s campus and the move in process went pretty smoothly since they had a couple people help me move my stuff in,” said Shannon Corridean, transfer sophomore and early childhood education major. Moving into a new dorm or apartment with tons of furniture and clothes to unload adds on to the orientation schedule as well. Even with my schedule I had trouble moving things where I wanted because of the scheduled events I wanted to go to. My experience was different than the new freshman coming in because of my schedule. I only went to a few events that were scheduled. I was more concerned with unloading and situating my room the way I wanted it as my roommate had already moved in over the summer.

In addition to moving in and attending events, students also had another opportunity to meet with their advisor.

“I made some friends and I got to get good information from my advisor at one of the events I went to,” transfer sophomore and business management major Imani Sawyer-Jenkins said.

At Cabrini’s transfer orientation, there were several OLs, or Orientation Leaders, for the weekend. They helped answer questions that the incoming students had as well as set up activities and events for students to go to make friends and connect with other transfer students.

With the adjustment that everyone has to go through, whether new to a school or returning, orientation and starting the new school year can be tough. Making friends from events on campus can make the transition a lot easier and more entertaining. Even if returning upperclassmen go to events, it could possibly start a friendship that lasts a lifetime.