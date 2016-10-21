Friendships: staying together forever

Friendships could be one of the most important relationships people have in their lives. They go through ups and downs and they can hit rocky waters when it comes to fighting, distance, little misunderstandings and maybe even a significant other. Distance can get in the way of friendships when people go off to college, but if friendships can withstand the distance, that is a bond that will last forever.

“I still have three very close friends from high school and I call them my best friends,” Herman Harrington, sophomore and graphic design major said. “I feel that I am closer to people that are back home because I knew them longer. I met a lot of new friends here and it gave me a chance to get out of my comfort zone.”

“I maintain my friendships back at home by talking to them a lot on the phone and give each other updates on how we are doing,” Harrington said.

According to a study done by Life Science, the best way to keep in touch with friends is by picking up the phone and contacting them when something new or important happens in their lives, even if it is bad or good news. The study also said that college friends are more likely to talk even after college is because of the interests that they shared and close they were during their college years.

“I think that I am closer with friends here at Cabrini because I live here the majority of the time and it was definitely easier to make friends here throughout the year. I enjoyed staying on campus so I made more friends that way,” Melanie Reeves, sophomore and graphic design major said.

“I have more friends at Cabrini than I do back at home anyway,” Reeves said.

Staying in touch may be hard with whatever the distance is between friends. Technology can play a huge part in keeping up to date with friends that are back at home. Technology is becoming more and more advanced and now there is Skype and FaceTime and even Facebook Messenger has video calls now so friends can call using Facebook. Living on campus may also make it hard to keep in touch with friends but students can always go home when they can to see their friends.

“I grew up around the Cabrini area so I can always go back and hang out with my friends that are back at home,” Sam Sheridan, senior and social work major said. “My friends do understand that I am busy here at Cabrini but I see them every chance I get.”

“I would say that I am closer to my friends that are back at home just because I have known them a lot longer, but that does not mean that I am not close with my friends at Cabrini,” Sheridan said.