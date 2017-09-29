From the big screen to the stage: ‘Mean Girls’ to hit Broadway in spring

The coming-of-age classic is coming to Broadway! “Mean Girls” is making its Broadway debut in spring, 2018.

Mean Girls tells the story of Cady Heron, portrayed by Erika Henningsen, a teenage girl who has been home-schooled her entire life. After a 12-year-long research trip in Africa, Heron and her family move back to the United States and begins her first day at a real school.

Heron then meets Janis Ian and Damian Leigh, played respectively by Barrett Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson. The three quickly become friends. Ian and Leigh give her the low-down of the school while instructing her to avoid the most popular group of girls, the plastics, at all cost.

After a friendly invitation by Regina George, played by Taylor Louderman, to sit with the plastics at lunch, Heron finds herself becoming one of the group. Heron, with the encouragement of Ian and Leigh, plans to sabotage the plastic’s clique and disrupt harmony in the group. While causing subtle, but effective, discord, Heron begins to enjoy her newfound popularity.

The story continues with high school antics and the realization that popularity is not as glamorous as everyone seems to make it.

Tina Fey, screenplay writer of the 2004 “Mean Girls” film, wrote the script for the new musical. Fey is an Upper Darby, Pennsylvania native and nine-time Emmy award winner.

In a video posted on Instagram, Fey announced the film’s transfer to Broadway. The show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw. Nicholaw has choreographed many Broadway hits including “The Book of Mormon” and “Tuck Everlasting.”

Composer Jeff Richmond, husband of Tina Fey, has written the original score for the new production. The lyrics were written by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin.

Many people have taken to social media to express their excitement of the show. The official “Mean Girls” Broadway Twitter account, often interacts with people, using iconic phrases from the original movie and pink emojis.

Maggie Javitt, senior criminology and sociology double major, has high hope for the new adaptation.

“’Mean Girls’ is like a modern day ‘Heathers,’ which took place in the 1980s,” Javitt said. “‘Heathers: The Musical‘ is amazing, so if it’s anything like that, it’s probably going to be really good.”

“I’m excited, but a little skeptical,” Molly Culbert, biology major at the University of Pittsburgh said. “I’m not sure how they are going to incorporate music into the show.” Culbert has plans to see the Broadway production in May of 2018.

Stefanie Barkofski, senior elementary and special education double major at Cabrini, was unaware of the new musical.

“I had no idea it was going to Broadway, but I would like to see it,” said Barkofski.

Rehearsals for the new production began Monday, Sept 18, 2017.

The world premiere of “Mean Girls” hits the National Theater Stage in Washington, D.C. this fall, before transferring to Broadway. The D.C. engagement runs from Oct. 31 to Dec. 3, 2017.

Mean Girls debut on Broadway at the August Wilson Theater in New York City in spring, 2018. Previews begin March 18, 2018. The show is set to open April 8, 2018.