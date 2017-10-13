Full-time student, full-time athlete

From day one, you are always reminded you of the main the reason why they call you a “student-athlete” and not an “athlete-student.” Your education will always come first.

Leaving the locker room, scrambling through your backpack to find your wallet, running to grab a bite to eat as you rush to your next class. This is a relatable scenario every athlete has been through.

Some advantages to being a student-athlete consist of the bond you form with your teammates. Growing up, making friends was never the easiest thing for me. I normally just gelled into friend groups through the sports I played.

College was no different.

Going into my freshman year, I had heard plenty of stories about how some people find it challenging to meet and form new friendships. I was fortunate enough to be thrown into a group of 45 new faces that shortly turned into relationships that will last a lifetime.

In addition to evolving relationships with your teammates, you also form friendships with other student athletes. Having so much in common, it is relatively easy to relate to one another.

Upon receiving your diploma, the job search can be sped up for some individuals who have played a sport. It is not a guarantee, but it is something that the potential employer will take into consideration due to your ability to balance two major commitments.

On the other hand, there are a few disadvantages to being a full-time student as well as a fully committed athlete. One of the major points that sticks right out is the time commitment.

It is very easy to find yourself almost dozing off in class because you were up at 5:30 a.m. for practice. Long days and longer nights, student athletes are no strangers to the routine.

This may not necessarily be a disadvantage, but a challenge, for sure, is the spotlight that is put on you. Even when you step off the field or court, you are representing your university to the best of your ability.

It is a no brainer to think before you make any conscious decision in life, but for student athletes, some decisions can make or break your future. I have heard numerous stories of people who have had their scholarships revoked because of a negative tweet or Facebook post.

At the end of the day, being a student-athlete has its ups and downs. You knew coming into it what the expectations were. Going to meetings with the coach, film sessions, lifts, conditioning, practice, games and, most importantly, class.