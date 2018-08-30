Full-time students, part-time athletes

Cabrini University is a welcoming school that encourages their students to get involved around its campus. Intramural sports and recreational activities are a great way to get involved and meet new people while participating in sports you enjoy playing.

Intramural sports are a great way to meet new people in your building, or grab a few of your friends and play a pick-up game together. Intramural basketball takes place in the Spring at the Dixon Center. Teams have to register online at cabrinirec.com prior to the first game of the season. The schedule will be put together before the league starts. Cabrini also offers a soccer and flag football leagues for students who might not enjoy the basketball league. The time for flag football has yet to be determined, stay up to date with the latest news regarding flag football at cabrinirec.com. All intramurals are offered for all classes and are co-ed so anyone can play as long as you register before the league starts.

“I really enjoyed playing, I got to meet new people and become friends with a lot of people who played,” Nicholas Louis, junior exercise science major, said.

Cabrini gives opportunities to experience outdoor recreational activities such as rock climbing, hiking, kayaking, paddleboarding and horseback riding. Cabrini offers a discounted price to all these activities. There is no experience needed for the horseback riding activity, but there are registration dates that must be met in order to go on the activity. Rock climbing takes place at Gravity Vault in Radnor, the price fluctuates between students, faculty, alumni and family. A Cabrini student can go rock climbing for only $20, and $40 for any family member or friend that doesn’t attend Cabrini that would like to go with you. The Dixon Center has more information regarding all the intramural leagues and tournaments.

The Nerney Fitness Center is open to any Cabrini student every day of the week. The fitness center has treadmills, elliptical machines, stairmaster steppers, UMax dumbbells from five to 100 pounds and other plate loaded equipment. Students can get a personal trainer that will create a workout for them for an additional fee. The Nerney Fitness Center has fitness classes Monday through Friday. There are pilates classes, yoga classes, spinning and zumba. The first class of the day, pilates, starts at 9:30 a.m., and the last class of the day, spinning, starts at 6 p.m.. There are different types of yoga that is offered such as Kundalini yoga, power yoga and Hatha yoga. There are also classes that teach students the techniques of boxing while doing it through a boot camp style. If any student has any questions or would like more information about the fitness center or any of the classes contact Janit Gorka, Fitness Coordinator, at [email protected],edu or 610-225-3952.

There are many fun things to do on campus at Cabrini as well as off campus. All these activities are a great way to play a sport, exercise or just have fun doing some outdoor activities. Students that get involved with any of these activities have fun while meeting new friends along the way.