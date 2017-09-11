“Game of Thrones” penultimate season finale breaks viewership record

SPOILER ALERT! CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The finale for “Game of Thrones” penultimate season shocked viewers and brought in a larger viewership than any other episode of “Game of Thrones” yet. More than 12 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast of “The Dragon and the Wolf,” the final episode in the shows second to last season.

This season on the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones” left most viewers with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. Luckily, the throne-heads out there are no stranger to this feeling anymore.

The build-up to the events in this season is unmatched to any of the others because of one particular reason: winter is coming. The white walkers are rapidly approaching and, oh, they just added the missing piece to their puzzle: a full grown dragon.

In addition to the Great War, one of the highlighted topics that have left the fans in constant conversation is the non-realistic rate at which everyone is traveling, commonly referred to as “jet-packing.”

In the previous seasons, the character’s journeys were more spread out. Due to the limited amount of episodes left in the show, the producers and writers have been speeding up the characters’ travels.

This has left some of the viewers distraught. How could Jon Snow and company sail all the way from Dragonstone to Castle Black in a fortnight?

Shouldn’t the white walkers be closer than they are portrayed? Those are some of the questions that fans are chatting about.

This highly debated topic has fans asking for the show about fire-breathing dragons and an army of the dead to be “more realistic.” Most fans tend to over-analyze the show, which is hard not to do.

With all of the theories floating around, one might find it difficult not to get wrapped up the conversation. Some of the fans spoke out about the recent season of the hit series and expressed their feelings about it.

Jordan Krug of Cabrini University stated that his favorite scene from this season came in the finale, which was the death of Peter Baylish, also known as Littlefinger.

Krug said, “The way they set it up took all season long and it had such a dramatic impact. And the fact that everyone had realized how sneaky Littlefinger is, it finally caught up to him.”

The scene that Krug is referring to was a highly anticipated death scene, which some believe should have happened many seasons ago.

Another viewer, James Magnani of Wilmington University, gave his insight on his favorite moment of the latest season. Magnani’s pick was the conversation between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryan on the boat heading back from Hardhome in the 6th episode, “Beyond the Wall.”

The conversation between the two included Jon pledging his long awaited alliance with Daenerys. Magnani appreciate this scene because it was emotionally resonating.

Magnani said, “Seeing these two characters on screen together is a treat, but to hear Jon pledge himself to her was a defying moment of the show.”

Many would agree with Magnani’s strong statement, considering that these are arguably two of the most powerful people in the seven kingdoms, not to mention the most popular by the fan’s demand.

One viewer took a different route with their favorite moment of the series. Kyle Pedley from Temple University went way back to the third episode, “The Queen’s Justice.”

His favorite scene came when the queen herself, Cersei Lannister, avenged the death of her daughter, Marcella. Marcella was killed seasons prior by Ellarion Sand. In the third episode, Cersei killed Illation’s daughter using the same poison-infested lipstick that Ellarion used to kill Myrcella.

Cersei then left Ellarion in chains to watch her daughter rot to death- talk about justice. Pedley believed this scene was phenomenal because it showed the growth and change in Cersei’s character.

Pedley said, “It was really good character development with her turning into a total sociopath.”

Cannot argue with that, Pedley.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” as a whole was spectacular. It hit on almost every aspect of worry or doubt that the fans have been sitting on for a little over a year.

In only seven episodes, we got to see family reunions, anticipated deaths and a handful of epic battles. The fans can only hope that the pack will survive the storms of winter, as the great war is slowly but surely approaching.