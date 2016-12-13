Gender and body studies major opens up opportunities to learn about body positivity

In the past year, Cabrini University became the first university to offer body and gender studies as both a major and a minor for its students. Body and gender studies allows students to understand more about the ideologies of gender, sexuality, race and diversity. As of 2015, Cabrini added this course among their wide variety of majors and minors so students are able to explore and learn more about gender and bodies.

However, Cabrini is offering the student body much more than just the major and the minor. Dr. Filling-Brown, chair of the English department, oversees their events and clubs set on Cabrini’s campus. If students know about the Body Image Coalition, otherwise known as BIC, then students might know that it is a student-lead group whose goal is to spread knowledge, support and acceptance throughout Cabrini’s community.

“Anyone can join and we are really encouraging men to join as well,” Dr. Filling-Brown said. “Having a lack of positive body imagery is not just exclusively a female related issue. It affects men too, that’s why I encourage the men at Cabrini to give BIC a shot.”

The Body Image Coalition is not only accepting of every and all students but the club plans events that anyone can join and participate in. The annual Spring Fashion Show is a BIC run event that allows students to strut their stuff on the catwalk and celebrate every person of every body types. They also hosted a poetry slam in October.

Cabrini students who are not only looking for ways to learn more about the events and educational courses but want to find ways to self-express their passions about it should check out Cabrini’s award-winning Digital Literary Magazine, Woodcrest. This year’s theme is all about celebrating the body and encouraging what it means to have a healthy and positive image of the self.

“If you have any interests as an artist, writer or photographer then you should definitely start submitting at [email protected] ,” Dr. Persichetti, adviser of Woodcrest literary magazine, said.

“I am excited that Cabrini is embracing body and Gender studies because it apart of our culture that’s not very well understood. I think the more people learn, the more open they are about body and gender expression,” Persichetti said.

BIC also offers free counseling for those who need an ear to confide in or just a safe place overall so if students are interested, they can find them in Grace Hall, room 174.