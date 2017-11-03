Get ready for autumn

Temperatures are dropping and chilly nights are beginning to creep up.

Are you ready for the fall season? I know I am.

Summer can sometimes bum me out with how hot and muggy it is. Now that summer is finally coming to an end and fall is approaching, we should begin to get prepared for it.

October just began. Do you know what that means? Halloween is coming! It is never too early to pick out your costume and to begin to decorate for the fall.

The orange, yellow and red leaves colors are so vibrant; they stick out everywhere you look on the ground.

Bath and Body Works has begun to bring out their famously scented pumpkin spice candles and perfume. Not to mention Dunkin Donuts has already began to sell their pumpkin spice latte, too.

Like most stores, Rite Aid, Walmart and Walgreens are already giving their customers opportunities to purchase fall decorations. Decorating early does not mean you are rushing the hot weather out. You are just excited for one of the most popular seasons.

As the weeks go on, we will see the leaves change, supermarkets will begin to sell pumpkins and Freeform will begin to play their annual 13 nights of Halloween movies.

Out of all, I have to say my all time favorite Halloween movie is “Hocus Pocus.” Just watching the movies gets me excited for the week many people cannot wait for. Just imagine how nice it will be to not get so hot when you enter your classroom doors?

Fall has to be one of my personal favorite seasons. Why? The fashion of course. Like many people, my fall style is over sized T-shirts, jogger sweatpants, sneakers and maybe the occasional baseball cap thrown in. This past week, as I took a trip to the King of Prussia Mall, I saw that Primark and Forever 21 had already put out their jackets, cardigans and much more.

Here at Cabrini, you can attend field hockey and soccer games with your best friends. You have the temperature feeling just about right and maybe some munchies to snack on. There cannot be any better way to finish a nice fall night!