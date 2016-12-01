Getting to know Kate Corcoran; the new Associates Director of Athletics

As of April 2016, Kate Corcoran was named the new associate director of athletics here at Cabrini. This is Corcoran’s second run here in the sports field.

She first started as the assistant coach of the Cabrini’s Women’s Basketball team back in 2001. During her time as the assistant coach, the Facility director of the Dixon Center left and she was hired in as an intern. This was the start of her career in the administration role.

In 2004 she left Cabrini and took a job as the Sports Information Director and Compliance Director at Penn State University Berks campus. While there, Penn State Berks was in the middle of a transition period because of them being in the NCAA Provisional Process of becoming NCAA DIII members. Her role there was that she was responsible for statistics, media, and NCAA Compliance.

“It was good training for me especially in the area of NCAA compliance” Corcoran said.

In 2010 she departed Penn State Berks and headed to Rosemont College and took the position of Assistant Director of Athletics there. In addition to her compliance responsibilities, she also handled day to day operations in the athletics department such as game day management, travel, communication to various departments on and off campus and assisted with the budget of the athletics department. In April she returned to Cabrini and was named the new Associate Director of Athletics.

“I was excited to come back to Cabrini because of the tradition of success on the athletics field and the experience that is provided to the student athletes,” Corcoran said.

Her job here is to manage all athletic facilities, events, scheduling for all 18 varsity athletic programs and NCAA compliance while providing oversight of the department’s business, sports information and travel operations. In addition to all of that she also assists the Office of Institutional Advancement with athletic fundraising, as well as oversees the program’s marketing and sponsorship efforts, and serves as the sport-specific administrator for men’s and women’s golf and the men’s and women’s tennis programs.

Corcoran has become a highly accomplished and recognized person as an administrator. In 2012 she completed the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators (NACWAA), Institution for Administrative Advancement, served on the NCAA Division III Membership Committee from 2012-15 and was one of 23 Division I, II and III administrators selected for the 2016-17 NCAA Pathway Program. This was an unprecedented opportunity to gain knowledge in every area of an athletics department that prepared her to become a well rounded leader in her field.