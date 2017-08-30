Glow for less dough

Makeup has gone from being a heightening tool for boosts of confidence to being a true art form in our society. Millions of makeup artists have made names for themselves on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr, showing off their skills to the many girls and boys alike who aspire after their gifted hands.

While watching them transform their faces may be amazing and inspiring, being able to afford the products these artists use to transform may not be as inspiring, especially for a college student; however, there is no need to stress!

There are plenty of beauty products out there that can give you the flawless look you desire without forcing yourself to eat nothing but ramen until your next paycheck. Here are a few essentials that are a must for a student on a budget.

NYX Beauty Balm (BB Cream): $12.99

A great foundation or base is the root of a flawless makeup look and undoubtedly, one of the most important steps of the process. Unfortunately, buying a decent quality foundation can mean putting out anywhere from $40 to $60.

However, BB cream is a product that is widely overlooked as an alternative to foundation and a product that can be lighter and healthier for your skin. The Beauty Balm BB Cream from NYX is by far the best product for your money as it provides medium-to-full coverage, comes in three blendable and flexible tones and can be applied to all skin types.

The best part is that this product is available for $12.99 at any Ulta or the official Ulta website.

The perfect glow is essential for the perfect look but pricier than most makeup essentials. As a solution, e.l.f. has provided and entire spot-on highlighting set that comes with both powder and liquid highlight as well as applicators. These highlighting products are perfectly pigmented and easily applied, as well as super affordable! These are available at most drugstores or online.

Sephora Color Lip Last Lipstick collection: $14

Not only does Sephora provide us with tons of brands of makeup, but they also produce some killer makeup of their own! Their Color Lip Last Lipstick collection is one of my personal favorites because of its long lasting abilities and the vibrant and beautiful colors. This lipstick gives you an amazing, stylish look while sticking by you through the day and not breaking the bank in the process. This collection is available at any Sephora or online.

These are not all of the great deals out there, but they are definitely amazing products that can give you the look you are after while not stealing all of your funds. Best of all, they are available in places that you probably already shop if you’re a makeup connoisseur! Whether experienced or not, these products and other hidden gems can make your life a lot easier and a lot cheaper, and that’s what the college experience is all about.