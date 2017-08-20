Graduating class of 2018 ready for the real world

Summer of 2017 is close to ending and Cabrini’s graduating class of 2018 is bringing in their upcoming and last year with positivity, excitement and drive. Upcoming seniors have spent all their lives waiting to call themselves college graduates and the year has finally arrived. Although some are nervous and anxious about important decisions that will be made during this final year, most are taking this last year to the top and finishing out strong.

“I’m most excited to be a college graduate. I also can’t wait to see what’s out there and live my best life,” upcoming senior Brittney Palmer said.

Following the stage of excitement comes the stage of realization and preparation. Upcoming seniors have not only been enjoying their summer but dipping their toes into the professional world. Seniors spent their junior year researching internships and jobs that will build up their professional experience and knowledge. Now having the opportunity to further practice what they have learned on the field.

“This summer I have taken on two internships,” upcoming senior Stephanie Victoria said. “These internships have taught me the reality behind working a 9-5 job.”

Prospective senior Katie Murphy is looking forward to becoming a more engaged community member this year.

Murphy said, “I plan to get involved with the writing scene and its people— attending readings, book signings— to make myself known in the community.”

Seniors have worked their way to finally being college graduates. Graduating does not just involve having the correct amount of credits or enough professional experience; by the end of the year, seniors must prove what they have learned.

“I would love to get a job after graduation and really put what I learned at Cabrini to use,” Brittney Palmer said.

Whether deciding between Convergence and Honors Convergence or deciding between methods in which to present Capstone projects, seniors have been thinking and will continue to think on how to expose their skills.

“This summer, I’ve been mapping out my senior thesis— a linked short story collection,” Murphy said.

Seniors have grown to become professional adults but also inspiring mentors, teaching others the skills and tips needed to successfully graduate college and never forgetting the memorable moments and accomplishments that have followed and will follow each individual’s journey.

“The advice I would give upcoming seniors is: enjoy your time in college now, because time really does fly. And take pride in all your accomplishments thus far and those to come,” Palmer said.