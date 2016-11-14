Graphic Design and Fine Arts Department holds screening of “Design Disrupters”

“Design Disrupters,” showcased over 15 companies who are overtaking billion dollar industries through design. Designers of big name social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest were included in the documentary.

The Graphic Design and Fine Arts Department hosted a screening of “Design Disrupters.” This film gives viewers a behind the scenes insight on how companies approach their design methods. The event took place at Widener Lecture Hall where graphic design students, professors and the Cabrini community gathered.

Mike Welsh, chief executive officer at Mobiquity, spoke to the crowd before and after the screening. Mobiquity is a design firm that helps companies create apps and other digital media designs. They are established all across the country and over in Europe.

“I wanted students to realize the vast realm in which design impacts the world and not about making things beautiful but how people experience things,” graphic design professor Jeanne Komp said.

Many students were intrigued by the documentary and had a glimpse of what they could be potentially doing one day.

“It’s really relevant to graphic design and moving forward in the future,” junior graphic design major Jake Cheesemen said. “It’s something that I’ll be partly working on when I get a job after school.”