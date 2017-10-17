Gun control laws vary across the country

There have been multiple many mass shootings in our country the past few years. This includes Sandy Hook, the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Virginia Tech and, most recently, the tragedy in Las Vegas.

All these mass shootings have happened on American soil. This has many citizens wondering how do these criminals people get their guns?

The second amendment reads “a well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

This amendment defends the control of guns and the ability of citizens to own guns freely.

Gun control has been a very controversial topic of recent, and it is only going to get worse. In Nevada, a permit is not required to purchase a rifle, shotgun or pistol. A registration is also not needed to purchase a firearm in the state of Nevada according to National Rifle Association.

Tom Sheilds, a sophomore at the University of Delaware studying business, believes that the gun control laws in Nevada are too lax.

“There is no reason that people need to have automatic weapons and there should stricter criteria for owning a firearm,” Sheilds said.

A minor is not legally allowed to purchase a firearm; however anyone else can, even without a permit or registration.

Chuck Saggiomo, a St. Joseph’s freshmen, believes that gun control laws need to “tighten.”

“I think there should be background checks every year or two,” Saggiomo said.

In Virginia, where the shooting at Virginia Tech happened, it is legal to carry around a firearm without a permit at the age of 18.

A senior in high-school is allowed to carry around a gun without a permit and will not get into trouble with the law.

Dave Burr, a rapper from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, tweeted his opinion about the current gun control laws.

Burr tweeted, “The lack of gun control in America is pathetic and disgusting and we are gonna look back in 100 years and wonder how we possibly let it be.”

Runako Brown, a sophomore student at Cabrini University, has a very strong opinion on gun control.

“The gun control laws need to and will become more strict, but I still think people will find a way to get guns,” Brown said.

On Twitter, Burr addressed the point Brown mentioned.

Burr tweeted, “Why not make it harder, even one percent harder is a no-brainer.”

The gun control laws vary throughout each state in our country, some states are stricter than others.

Elvis Bridges, a Cabrini University sophomore studying business, believes that the government needs to make this a priority.

“Something has to change. There are way too many shootings in our country and not enough change,” Bridges said.