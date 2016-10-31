Blood drive to be held on Halloween

Cabrini University in affiliation with the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Grace Hall on Monday, Oct. 31.

Students and local community members are welcome to attend. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by contacting Student Health Services. Student Health Services is located on the lower level of Founders Hall, in the corridor by the dining hall, or can be reached by calling 610-902-8531. Although not necessary, appointments are preferred.

Blood is always needed in hospitals and so donors are always needed. On average, one out of seven people will need to receive blood in their lifetime, but fewer than one out of 10 people ever donate. Transfusions often require several units of blood, sometimes over one hundred units.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the blood drive and help with the demand for blood. Students must meet certain criteria to be eligible to donate.

The American Red Cross requires the donor be at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and feel healthy on the day of the donation. To donate two units of blood in one sitting, a male must be 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 130 pounds. Females must be 5 feet and 5 inches at 150 pounds.

For a successful donation, Student Health Services secretary Joanne Mattioni insists that the donors eat a good breakfast the morning of the appointment.

“Protein, and definitely drink a lot of water,” Mattoni said.

It is also helpful to avoid fatty foods, such as hamburgers, fries or ice cream before donating. Iron rich foods, such as fish, poultry and beans, are suggested substitutes. Drinking an additional bottle of water is recommended as well.

Tattoos that are done outside of Pennsylvania are fine regardless of how long ago; however, tattoos done in Pennsylvania must have either happened over a year ago or been completed by a certified business. Students unsure if their tattoo shop was certified can easily find the information on the shop’s website or by contacting the shop.

Donors must also bring their driver’s license or two other forms of identification.

Bringing a list of medications is also recommended, if you are unsure if you are allowed to donate.

The donation process should take a total of 45 minutes.

Susan M. Fitzgerald, director of Student Health Services, is excited for this blood drive and has been a part of over sixty blood drives at Cabrini.

“I’ve been here 30 years and there has been a blood drive twice a year for 30 years. A fall and a spring blood drive,” Fitzgerald said. “And I didn’t start it, so it’s been going on for at least 35 years. Maybe longer.”