Happiness is a choice. Are you willing to take the risk?

Do you know what you are going to wear today? Do you know what you are going to eat for lunch?

Our lives are full of decisions and choices that we have to make throughout them. Some are small, such as where I should go for dinner or what to wear and some are more serious like who you choose to marry and what job you are going to choose.

Growing up, I thought that throughout our lives, we were supposed to mature and find our happiness. As I have grown, I have realized that not everyone finds their happiness. There are other options people are choosing over happiness.

Convenience is one of them.

What are the choices people might make in which convenience outweighs happiness? A job was my first thought. Many people choose their jobs out of convenience.

Money and stability could be a reason they have the job, not because they are happy to do it. Money is a key factor in why people stay in jobs they might not enjoy. Another factor is safety in a career. Sometimes people pick careers that they know will always have spots available.

The first occupation I can remember wanting to have was being a teacher. My mom was a teacher, so I knew it was a stable job that I could live off of. Teachers are always needed and I would be guaranteed a job if I went into that field.

Even though I love the idea of making a difference in a child’s life, teaching just would not make me happy.

When my high school had career day, I thought I was just going to have to settle for a career that I was not happy in. None of the jobs looked appealing to me.

When I did have an interest in a job, my family told me that I would not make enough money and I should look into something else. I was discouraged and in the mindset, I was just going to have a 9-to-5 job.

Until senior year of high school, I never thought about choosing a risky job for a career. Then I stumbled upon the communications major and fell in love with everything inside of it. There is so much I am interested in.

I know this career has a competitive industry but it is something I enjoy and I am willing to take the risk.

My second thought was relationships. There are people who stay in relationships because they are convenient, not because they are happy. I know many people who have stayed in relationships for reasons others than being truly happy.

They might be scared to risk everything they have because they are comfortable in the relationship they are in. The person could be scared that if they let go they might not be able to find something better.

Taking the risk is the hardest part of choosing convenience over happiness. Even though people might want to find happiness, the risk that they might lose everything just to get it is too big of a chance.

Next time you think about choosing convenience over happiness, maybe think about how much better it would be it would be if you took the chance.