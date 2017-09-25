You have seen them around campus– the signs with an American flag inside a heart on a blue background, accompanied by the phrase, “Hate has no home here,” in a number of different languages.

The Hate Has No Home Here project was started in the Chicago neighborhood of North Park, a neighborhood that considers itself to be diverse in age, race, ethnicity and nationality. The slogan was created by a kindergartener and a third grader.

The project’s mission is to “declare neighborhood residences, businesses, and places of community free from hate speech and behavior, providing safe places for conversation, work, learning, and living,” according to the Hate Has No Home Here website.

Throughout the United States, people have been displaying these signs in front of their houses, in the windows of their businesses and even on college campuses to show that they agree with its mission.

The places that have displayed this message aim to be inclusive for people of all demographics.

In a world riddled by hate, these signs are making a movement towards love.

Cabrini University has displayed these signs since the beginning of the semester and the campus aims to be one of these spaces for people to feel safe.

According to its mission statement, “Cabrini University is a Catholic institution of higher education dedicated to academic excellence, leadership development and a commitment to social justice. Cabrini welcomes learners of all faiths, cultures and backgrounds and prepares them to become engaged citizens of the world.”

The mission of the Hate Has No Home Here project directly parallels the values of Cabrini as an institution. These signs have been noticed on Cabrini’s campus since the beginning of the 2017 fall semester. Smaller signs can be found throughout campus and a large banner sign is posted in the Founder’s Hall lobby.

When a racial slur was found written on a student’s door, other students rallied together to support her, making posters and welcoming her back to her room, truly embodying the Hate Has No Home movement.

One of the signs hung for the student was the Hate Has No Home Here poster. During previous incidents in Cabrini history, when acts such as this had happened, there was less of a supportive reaction from other students.

When another student found similar markings, students and alumni, together, voiced their disgust for the incidents, their support for the victims and their belief that these incidents are far from Cabrini’s values.

No one should feel hate or discomfort on our campus. If they do, they need to feel the love and support of their fellow classmates behind them. If one person on campus is hurting, we are all hurting.

Other than the Hate Has No Home Here signs being around campus, students should feel safe enough at Cabrini to be themselves and feel accepted. If a student encounters any form of hate, they should contact a faculty member, a staff member or a peer. We are one.

The outpouring of support is indicative of students really valuing Cabrini’s mission and the message of the signs. Hate has no home in the hearts of the majority of our students.

Especially in times like these, we all need to come together and show people that this campus is a place for love. Hate has no home at Cabrini.