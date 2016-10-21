Have the best Autumn ever with this Fall Bucket List

Three words: PUMPKIN. SPICE. LATTE. We have reached that time of year where PSL’s are back and it is time to indulge. Say goodbye to hot sticky days and hello to the cooler weather.

As we approach the fall season there are so many different things to do during the fall and we have you covered with a bucket list! There are 20 different fun-filled things to do in this bucket list!

Not only is this just one bucket list, it is filled with separate things for both guys and girls to do. This is gender separated but that does not mean it pertains to one sex. Participating in no-shave-November is something both guys and girls do. Surprised?

GUYS

PARTISIPATE IN NO-SHAVE-NOVEMBER WEARING TIMS WEARING HOODIES WATCHING HAUNTED MOVIES WEARING SWEAT PANTS AND T-SHIRTS FANTASY FOOTBALL WATCHING FOOTBALL GOING TO FOOTBALL GAMES DRINKING PUMPKIN BEER…. FALL FLAVORED BEER…. (21+) EATING .25 CENT WINGS AT THE BAR, WHILE WATCHING FOOTBALL GOING HUNTING GOING FISHING WEARING FLANNELS CAMPING DRINKING HOT COFFEE AGAIN SITTING BY A BONFIRE WATCHING HOCKEY TAILGATING GOING TO A HAUNTED HOUSE ‘CUFFING SEASON’

GIRLS

PUMPKIN PATCHES DOING FALL DIY THINGS/ DECORATE DRINKING PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES WEARING SCARVES WEARING LEG WARMERS WEARING BOOTS BUYING NEW LEGGINGS GETTING TAUPE AND MAROON EVERYTHING WEARING VAMPY LIP COLORS BAKING WATCHING HOCUS POCUS, TWITCHES, HALLOWEENTOWN OR OTHER FAVORITE HALLOWEEN MOVIES CARVE A PERFECT PUMPKIN TAKE TUMBLR PICS IN LEAVES BURNING FALL SCENTED CANDLES CHANGING YOUR PERFUME FROM SUMMER TO FALL SCENT KISS IN THE RAIN MAKING FALL TREATS GO STAR GAZING BUY EVERY FALL SCENTED BATH AND BODY WORKS STUFF TRY A PUMPKIN FACE MASK

If you do anything on this bucket list tag us on:

Instagram: theloquitur

Facebook: Loquitur Media

Twitter: Loqwitter

Also use the hashtag: #FallingforLOQ

GUYS:

Sports: In asking on Facebook what do guys like to do the most during the fall season, the results showed that ‘watch football’ was the top choice. Basically, fantasy football leagues, Sunday night football games, tailgating and going to the bar to watch football is what majority guys look forwards to during the fall. Did we forget about hockey? This is another sport most guys look forward to during the fall and winter months.

No shaving: No-Shave-November is also something that many guys look forward to during the fall. It is a time where men can feel like men and get away with it. Sorry girls! Just going to have to deal with those stubbly beards for a few months.

The Clothes: Ah, back to that time of year when people can sleep with the window open and falling asleep under the warm blanket. According to ABC news, most men wear nothing or just underwear to bed so the weather clearly does not affect them. Fall is also a time to go back to wearing Tims, sweat pants with just a T-shirt, hoodies and flannel. So go dig out those comfy hoodies and dust off those Tims.

Activities: Haunted houses, sitting by the bomb fire and camping are all things that guys look forward to during the fall. It would not be a typical fall season if you did not go to a haunted house or smell the smell of burning wood blowing in the cold wind.

The Food: With Thanksgiving around the corner, Fall brings out all the comfort foods. Making smore’s and indulging in fall flavored beers instantly brings people into the fall spirit (21+). It is also a time to go back to drinking hot coffee! Summer is over, scoot over ice coffee and give the people some scorching hot .99 cent coffee from DD.

GIRLS:

Decor:Decorating your room/house/dorm with new fall foliage is a must during the fall season. Leaves falling everywhere, pumpkins, ghosts, scarecrows, and much more are cute to decorate with. Everyone, do not forget about carving the perfect pumpkin either!

The Clothes: Even though leggings are never out of season, it is the season of wearing leggings! Sweaters and cardigans make an appearance as well as scarves too. The color scheme of maroon, olive, grays and black are the acceptable colors for the fall season. Putting on those comfy uggs and cute boots/booties walk girls right into the fall spirit.

New scents: Whether girls are changing their perfume from fruity to musky or girls splurge on all the new fall Bath and Body Works scents it is a time for all new scents. LUSH homemade cosmetics also brings out all their fall soaps. So light those new candles and take a warm bubble bath in your new favorite scent and relax!

Makeup: In the latest culture fab, it is now back to being acceptable to wear dark, vampy lip colors! Kylie Jenner has big plans to showcase her new Fall colors and her new color ‘Dirty Peach’ is a year round nude fav. It is also time to go back to warm-toned eyeshadows. The Morphe 35O palette is the perfect warmed toned palette that gives you a lot for your buck. The palette is $22.99 and you get 35 eyeshadows! If girls look up a code from a beauty guru on Youtube girls can get a percentage off of their order.

Jaclyn Hill, who was the first affiliate with the company has a 10% discount code “JACATTACK”. This code does not expire. This is a makeup look she used with the palette. Something that Jaclyn loves to do is to use the eyeshadows as a highlight for the cheekbone.

Bucket List DIY:

Pumpkin Face Mask-

Ingredients:

1/4 CUP PUMPKIN

1 TABLESPOON HONEY

2 TABLESPOONS BROWN SUGAR

Pumpkin for brightening

Honey works as an antibacterial to reduce acne, it also boosts complexion, and is anti-aging

Brown sugar works as an exfoliate to remove dead skin cells!

Also according to livestrong.com, “Brown sugar contains glycolic acid, that fights bacteria. Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxyl acid, which is important in keeping your skin vivacious and healthy.”

Directions:

Take those ingredients and mix together in a small bowl

After mixing spread all over the face, you can use your fingers or a foundation brush.

Let that sit on the face for 10-15 minutes and then wash off

Remember to use a moisturizer or serum afterward to seal in the benefits of that great mask

Wall Decor-

What you will need:

Branch

Large piece of fabric

Twine or ribbon

Large sticker letters

Hot glue gun

Directions:

First, on the fabric use the letters to write out a favorite quote or a fall saying!

Next, hot glue the pieces of ribbon/twine on the back of the fabric

Tie the ribbon/twine onto the branch

Hang the decor on the wall!