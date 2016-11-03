Here is my issue: A campaign by Loquitur Media



Video by Emily Rowan & Molly Seaman

What are the biggest issues this election that Cabrini students and faculty are the most concerned about? The Loquitur wanted to know. So we took to the streets of 610 King of Prussia Rd. to find out for ourselves. While some declined, many were very responsive and passionate about what we were asking them to do. Every person featured in the photo campaign and video was asked to write down a single issuethat they are the most concerned about the presidential candidates addressing throughout the race and their term. They were then asked to take a photo with their issue of choice, a task that can be difficult for many reasons. For one, most people do not like their photo being taken. (We learned this quickly.) It can also be difficult at times to publicly make a statement concerning your political views. We graciously thank all those who had the courage to let their voices be heard and who participated in our campaign.

Sincerely,

The Loquitur