He’s our president, what now?

Donald Trump is going to be the 45th president of the United States of America; this is now inevitable.

If this is already decided, then why is there still so much outrage, violence, hatred and dissension amongst people all over America and the world?

It is important to establish and voice your beliefs when the chance arises because it is a given right that all humans are entitled to. However, it is just as much your right as it is anyone else’s to express opinions and beliefs. Have respect that others may not share your same ideals.

Why is it so hard for people to understand another person’s point of view? Is it religious background, race, age or just plain stubbornness and close-mindedness? Perhaps it is pride or ego that hinders some from being empathetic towards others. ‘Agree to disagree’ is an old but good strategy. It is very diplomatic of someone to recognize that differences in opinion can not always be changed and to understand that we all are entitled as human beings to feel the way we do.

How can we as human beings expect to move forward with progress when we take so many steps backwards everyday?

For a lot of people, the election was more about voting for an individual based off of their beliefs and how they treat others. I believe that it should be about politics and who has the best plans for the future of the United States of America.

I chose to vote for Hillary Clinton because I felt comfortable with having her in that position of power. She is someone who has been in office before, understands politics, and was our former Secretary of State. As an African American male who was pleased with the progress of the past 8 years, this election is a setback of sorts. Having an African American president was a huge accomplishment and step of progress for my race and for our country as a whole.

I view it as a loss of progress that someone who has made derogatory, sexist, racist and uneducated statements towards others has become president. However, my thoughts are that we can recover and continue moving towards a more inclusive society if we have faith. I hope that there are very few people in this world who truly wish to spread fear and oppression, but I may be wrong.

Nothing angers someone who is trying to get a reaction out of you more than if you don’t seem bothered and don’t let it get to you.

I, for one, am deciding to voice my opinion through civilized conversation and not engaging in the cyclone of hate that we see on social media.

I am not going to let the fact that my beliefs are different from Donald Trump’s interfere in my everyday life. I will not let this man who will sit in the Oval Office for the next 4 years change the people in my life. The friends, family and people who have been in my life and helped me through hard times will still be there because they are decent human beings who I love.

You have a decision to make about how you choose to handle the news of our 45th president. Are you going to continue the hate, degrading, and shaming of other people? Will you voice your concerns through protests or community forums?

Whatever your decision may be, I ask you to move forward with a level of respect and understanding.