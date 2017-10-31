Hispanic heritage month underway

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. To celebrate this month, the club Pura Vida hosts events every Thursday. Events range from ice cream socials, BBQ parties and Salsa dancing in the mansion all for the celebration of the Hispanic community.

Also, in many of the residence halls, there are pictures of different Hispanic Americans that live in those dorms. The posters state the names of those students and their specific ethnicities, such as Dominican, Puerto Rican, Mexican and many more.

While Cabrini is creating and hosting events for Hispanic Heritage month, the events are not well known about across campus.

Lupe Mendez, a Cabrini sophomore and political science major, said, “I’ve have heard things about events going on for Latinos but they’re not well advertised, so sometimes I miss them or just don’t hear about them.”

In addition to students thinking the events were not broadcasted well enough, others think the club should aim to celebrate Hispanic heritage more often year round.

Yorkenia Gomez, a Cabrini sophomore and international business major, said, “I have not heard of events for Latin Americans. The only organization that promotes and is in charge of the events is Pura Vida. They do events through the year but not as much as I think they should be.”

There are events at Cabrini celebrating Hispanic Americans, but the lack of advertisement is keeping people from attending them.

Many Hispanic students do feel like Cabrini is their home. There is a very large community of Hispanic Americans not only in America, but at Cabrini also. Therefore, learning to make ever feel welcomed takes priority.

Some students feel that Cabrini— not just the Pura Vida club but the actual university— can do more to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I think Cabrini is doing an okay job in making Hispanic Americans feel included, but I think there should be a place on campus that people can see Latino culture whenever they want to,” Carolyn Alcantara, Cabrini sophomore and accounting major, said.