Homecoming weekend is now!

As Cabrini University is preparing for their annual homecoming there has been a lot of talk on what will be going on within the weekend.

This weekend is full of excitement.

This past week was very eventful. There was the pep rally, bon fire, basketball tournament and many more things that kept students occupied and pumped for homecoming weekend. This past week showed that staff, alumni, students and families came together as a unit and had a great time.

T-shirts were sale throughout the week, at $10. These shirts will also be on-sale during the weekend. Also, campus store opens 9 a.m. with a new stock of goodies for all to see and to purchase.

Fridays festivities are an ice-cream social at Jazzman’s Café located in the Widener Center. There will also be a family movie night that will follow after that, which will be the BYOB painting party. To enter the BYOB painting party, you must have your ID.

Last thing listed on Friday night will be the Homecoming Dance at the mansion 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m..

Friday may seem like a fun-filled packed day but that is just the start to a great weekend.

On Saturday, there are many sports games occurring for faculty, staff, alumni, students and families to attend.

There will even be food trucks, which will be arriving at 11:30 a.m. at the Upper Athletic Field.

A Cabrini BYOB Quizzo fundraiser will be at Saturday night at 7 pm.. This fundraiser will help the scholarship for the Alumni Association.

Last but not least Saturday night will end with a big prize Bingo match at 8:30 p.m. located in Grace Hall.

To end the weekend, Cabrini will be having brunch on Sunday 11:30 am. to 1:00 p.m. located in the lower level of Founders Hall.

With many events to be anticipating the one thing Cabrini does ask from their student’s and fellow alumni’s is to act accordingly. All in all, the whole weekend of homecoming will be full of many fun things to do on campus. Bring friends and family to celebrate!