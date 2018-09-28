How can college become more affordable?

Throughout the years, college has gotten more expensive than it has ever before, and it seems like the cost keeps rising. Even though the state and federal governments and the universities provide financial aid, it can still be tough for families of students attending the institution of higher education.

“A college has many funders. Federal and State governments provide support, as do the institutions of higher education themselves,” President of Colorado College, Jill Tiefenthaler, said.

Cabrini, being a private institute, has different percentages of undergraduates in comparison to a state school. Most private colleges and universities have about 20 percent of all undergraduate students, when state colleges and universities have 70 percent of all undergraduate students.

Many students believe that things they need to pay for, books and parking permits, should be included with our tuition.

“Books we need for our classes and parking permits for our cars to be on campus should be included with our tuition,” Nick McLaughlin, senior business management major, said.

Choosing a college can be tough when it comes to the price of admission. When it comes to decision on the school, most students chose the college and universities that offer them the most in scholarship and grant money. Some chose community college first to save for two years and then go to the college of their choice. If students chose the college of their choice, they would be taking out loans from the cost of the tuition. In the end it can cost them over 100 thousand dollars in loans.

“Colleges should give scholarships and awards to students that have made certain achievements throughout their lives,” Chris Sloan, sophomore marketing major, said.

Alumni of Cabrini University can account for how much the price of college tuition has increased over the years. Liz Kanaras, Cabrini alumni and employee, attended Cabrini from 1979-1983 as a commuter student.

“I did not receive any type of financial aid, the average cost for one semester was $1,500,” Kanaras said, “Today, Cabrini would cost me $15,960 per semester, so that is a 1000 percent increase.”

It seems like after every school year, tuition rises to the point where it can cause students to transfer to a less expensive school. Many schools have reduced their support for students, but with the increase of the Pell Grant program, it can offer additional support to families for paying with college tuition.

With fees, students should not pay as much if they are not being updated every year. The timely completion of the degree can the authority of the total cost of the degree. With the cost of the university, it can affect the percentage of graduation rate. There are many factors to contribute to make college more affordable for students, but are students going to the right college for them?