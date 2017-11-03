Balancing school with work worth the experience

Nearly four out of every five college students are working part times jobs while studying to get their degrees. Balancing work and studies can be quite time-consuming; however, it can teach techniques that can be applied in the work force.

Working on or off campus can cause extra stress but it can develop time management skills.

Kim Pepenella, a senior political science major, said, “I work a lot. Every week, almost 40 hours, but I always get my work done.”

Students are filling up their workloads to gain these professional skills, but the consequence is added anxiety.

According to the Atlantic, working “full-time can shrink the chance that students will graduate at all, by cutting into the time available for studying and attending classes.”

Students often work to help pay their tuition, but their jobs can often stop them from ever getting the degree they set out to get.

Lauren Stohler, senior digital communication and gender and body studies major, said, “Sometimes, you have to make a choice of studying for that test and getting an ‘A’ but cutting back on hours or working your normal hours and maybe letting your grade drop down a letter.”

Students balancing these two major aspects of their lives are learning how to prepare themselves for the workforce. Students who cannot find a way to make both of these important responsibilities feasible are having to decide whether or not their job, is more important or is it their education that should take their priority.

Chicago Tribune indicated that in 2006, students who work less than 15 to 20 hours typically report higher grades in college than those who do not work.

Mark Choquette, career counselor for the Career Center for Professional Development, said, “College is a very busy time for students, especially if attending school full time. Juggling any amount of paid work along with a class schedule and subsequent assignment/study work is certainly going to provide its challenges to anybody.”

Although finding the balance is a challenge, students think it is worth the benefit, as long as the individual

Pepenella said, “I think it is important to work in college. As a peer minister, I feel like my work is making a difference on the campus and I am leaving a footprint. This issue depends on the person and the occupation. It all depends on what you can handle.”