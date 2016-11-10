How much work is too much work?

Everyone knows that college can be stressful and demanding. Are students working too much or are they not working hard enough? Some students push themselves to the maximum, take 18 credits, volunteer in clubs, have obligations such as off-campus jobs and try to maintain a decent GPAs while others do the bare minimum and just go through the motions.

In my personal opinion, I believe you have your whole life to work as hard as you can. Now, being in college, we have the opportunity to not override our brains with work to an extent. I think it is important to constantly push yourself to see what you are capable of but there is no sense in driving yourself mad.

Joining clubs and organizations on campus are a great resume builder as well as any other extracurricular activities. Not only is it good for a resume, but it is a great way to make some friends and it can help alleviate some stress from school work.

For my first two years here at Cabrini, I played for Cabrini’s women’s volleyball team. It was so much fun, but at times it became very overwhelming. Getting through practices for 2 hours every day, lifting sessions throughout the week, games on weekends and constant travel was not an easy process.

One way I have been able to get through the stressful days when it just seems like everything is too overwhelming, I enjoying making check lists. I would suggest this for anyone who is feeling lost. Make a list of what needs to get done that day and check it off as you go. There is no better feeling than when you can check the last item off your list.

I currently am taking 16.5 credits and I personally think it is the perfect amount of work. There is not too much work to the point where I am drowning, but there is enough so that way I can continue staying motivated and active.

Another way to help students if they are feeling lost or overwhelmed is to take classes that seem fun and interesting. If your schedule allows it and your advisor approves, I say taking a class out of curiosity can be beneficial.

For example, I am a communications major and I have to take a philosophy course of some type. I could have gone with the traditional teachings of philosophy but I looked at my options and I noticed they offer a philosophy of sport class.

I have played sports my whole life and thought it would be a perfect fit. Turns out, the class is taught by a great teacher, the course is very interesting and I enjoy showing up every Wednesday and Friday to learn something new.

There are many things students can do without going overboard and have a good time in college. I personally believe it is important not to overwhelm yourself with work, but rather to do enough to the point where you are pushing yourself to be productive while still having a fun, enjoyable time.

Assuming you have four years at Cabrini University, what will you do with your time?