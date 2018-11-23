How the east coast can help California wildfire victims

Between Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura county in California, nearly 300,000 acres of land has been completely burned and destroyed. This land included ten’s of thousands of residential homes and commercial buildings. Where there were once homes and townships full of people, there are now ashes.

Since this tragedy began on Nov. 8, there have been 82 fatalities confirmed and still hundred missing. The fires have been almost completely contained, but the victims are continuing to suffer.

It can be extremely heartbreaking and frustrating to see all of this happen and feel like there’s nothing you can do, because you may not live in California. There are many ways that you can help these victims all the way from the east coast.

Donate money

The easiest way to help these victims is by giving money directly to them or organizations that are taking care of them in one way or another. Below are some of the places you can go to donate money.

GoFundMe: GoFundMe is a site that hosts donation sites where you can directly donate your money to a cause with campaigns designated to specific people or places. It currently has a page advertising many campaigns and stories to help support the victims of the fire. You can check it out here .

American Red Cross: The American Red Cross, the non-profit organization, is dedicated to helping natural disaster victims. You can make direct donations to California wildfire victims through their website , you can call 1-800 RED CROSS or you can text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate 10 dollars.

DirectRelief: Another non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in need, DirectRelief relies only on donations, no funding from government grants. On its website , they have a page dedicated to donations for the California wildfire.

United Way: This board of local volunteers in Greater Los Angeles is looking for donations to support those affected by the fire, specifically low income residents with little to nothing left. You can go here to donate directly on their site. You can also text "2018fires" to 41444.

LA County Animal Care Foundation: Animals are also victims of this fire. The LA County Animal Care Foundation is seeking donations to help them help these animals. Their goals are to protect, rescue, care and return these animals back to safety. You can donate here on their site.



Humane Society of Ventura County: HSVC is also accepting donations to help with the care of animals that have been rescued and are being cared for after losing homes. You can donate here .

Enloe Medical Center: The Enloe Medical Center is one of the largest hospitals near the Camp Fire area, and they're open as an evacuation site and are taking care of victims, patients and families that lost their homes to the fire. Here you can donate to the cause.

California Community Foundation: California has wildfires frequently, unfortunately. This foundation has a relief fund that always go to wildfire victims. They're currently seeking donations to help the victims from this Northern and Southern wildfire; for assistance like rebuilding homes to psychological help to those who need it. You can donate here on their site.

Los Angeles Fire Department: The LAFD is seeking donations to help support the fire fighters who have and are working hard to get the fires under control and care for the victims in the process. You can donate here to help support the responders.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army of Southern and Northern California is taking donations to help victims with basic essentials like food and water. You can donate to Northern

California here and Southern California here.

Donate Goods or Services

If you or someone you know is on the west coast near the affected areas, there are a few things that you can do directly to help out the victims.

Airbnb: Airbnb has a service set up that allows you to donate your space for free to those who are currently homeless due to the destruction of the fire. You can go here to donate your space.

Caring Choices: This volunteer center is looking for those who are willing to help and also offers you to donate services like housing, animal care and vehicles to lend. You can sign up to volunteer here and fill out the donation form here .

This volunteer center is looking for those who are willing to help and also offers you to donate services like housing, animal care and vehicles to lend. You can sign up to volunteer and fill out the donation form . California Volunteers: This volunteer center is also searching for those to help and those who have time and things to donate. Here you can choose a county to help and select what goods or time you can donate.

There are countless ways to help these victims; these are only a few. Right now, these victims need our help. Chances are, we have way more than they do, so we need to be willing to put something out there to help our fellow Americans, our fellow earthlings. If you haven’t already, make a donation. Every single dollar will help these poor victims of this phenomenal tragedy.