How to write the best resume and cover letter

Applying for a job and going into an interview for a position can be a very stressful experience. You might ask, “What might make this experience a lot less stressful?” The answer is a dash of a strong cover letter, a pinch of a well formatted resume and a hint of confidence.

The entire process of applying for your job greatly involves how you sell yourself. If you maintain a professional demeanor and have some confidence then you are on the right path towards success. The first steps that must be taken to achieve this success are creating a strong cover letter and resume. A cover letter is your opportunity to talk about your resume and show to the employer that you should be called in for an interview. The importance of a cover letter is that it allows you to talk about the things you can’t really mention in a resume such as why you are interested in working at a company and what about the company really draws you into make you want to work there. The company might also have a specific mission that you really appreciate and admire.

“Your cover letter should not be a regurgitation of your resume but should rather tell a story that markets you for that specific job,” Dr. Michelle Filling Brown of Cabrini University’s English Department said. “A personalized cover letter will really make you stand out because it shows you took the time to think intentionally about that specific job. The most important pieces to include in your resume are your current contact information, education, and experiences that well-prepared you for the job. Adding strong descriptions of skills acquired through a job are also really important.”

Cabrini University offers many opportunities for students to be able to create a strong cover letter and resume. Cabrini’s Center for Career and Professional Development is always there and willing to help students be successful throughout the job application process. Assistant Director of the Center for Career and Professional Development, Kareem Calliste continuously helps students prepare themselves in taking the first steps to a position in their chosen career path.

“Adding a skills section and a summary to your resume is always essential,” Kareem Calliste said. “You can put a bit about who you are and what you can bring to the table. If you include facts about your character it can help to really show who you are as a person that can help to fill the position.”

Many employers will ask about your level of experience with a particular profession, however, students fresh out of college might not have enough experience or any experience for a job. The best way to address this situation is by illuminating what you have already learned in a classroom or in other jobs that can help you to be successful in the job you want.

“You want to highlight your transferable skills,” Calliste said. “If you’ve worked in retail or in the fast food industry, you want to highlight some of the skills that you have learned there that you can really tailor to the internship or job you are looking for. You don’t want to worry about what you don’t have but you really want to be able to show off what you do have.”

Your first interaction with the employer begins as soon as you send out your resume and a cover letter. If you are called in for an interview, you are given the opportunity to present yourself once again except this time it is in person.

“If they call you in, your interview is another way to say okay let me present myself,” Calliste said. “Employers might see great resumes and cover letters but if you don’t present yourself well the employer will lose interest. You have to have the total package.”

Another great tip to keep in mind is after every interview always immediately send a thank you letter. It shows your appreciation, respect and that you truly are interested in the position.

Current sophomore at Cabrini University, Nia Alvarez-Mapp, wasted no time in applying for positions to help her gain experience in a job. She became a Community and Event Director for Black in the World. She was the event planner for a launch party that was hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Based on previous experiences and references she was able to get the job she wanted.

“It is really important to get as much work experience as you can and to leave on good terms with your superiors for references you might need later on throughout your career path,” Nia Alvarez-Mapp said. “Using a special skill you might have to really stand out and that includes something as simple as making good coffee is always important. I used my resume to show that I knew my stuff and nothing on my resume is fabricated and I also have references to back up my claim. I didn’t use a cover letter most of the time throughout several interviews. I do consider myself lucky that I didn’t need to give one but I do recommend to have a cover letter ready just in case.”